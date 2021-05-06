Income Tax Return Or ITR For FY20 Can Be Filed Till May 31; Here’s How

The government has extended timelines for various income tax compliances, including the filing of belated or revised returns for the 2019-20 fiscal, till May 31. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said it had received representations from various stakeholders for relaxation on compliance requirements.

"In view of the adverse circumstances arising due to the severe Covid-19 pandemic and also in view of the several requests received from taxpayers, tax consultants & other stakeholders from across the country, requesting that various compliance dates may be relaxed, the Government has extended certain timelines today," an official statement said.

Under section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, CBDT has provided the following relaxations:

The filing of belated return under sub-section (4) and revised return under sub-section (5) of Section 139 of the Income Tax Act, for Assessment Year 2020-21, which was required to be filed on or before March 31, 2021, maybe filed on or before May 31, 2021, CBDT said in a statement.

Individuals can file an Appeal to Commissioner (Appeals) under Chapter XX of the Income Tax Act within “the time provided under that Section or by May 31, 2021, whichever is later," CBDT said. The last date of filing under that Section was set at April 1, 2021.

“Objections to Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) under Section 144C of the Act, for which the last date of filing under that Section is April 1, 2021, or thereafter, may be filed within the time provided under that Section or by May 31, 2021, whichever is later," the ministry added.

Income-tax return in response to notice under Section 148 of the Act may be filed within the time allowed under that notice or by May 31, 2021, it said.

“Payment of tax deducted under Section 194-IA, Section 194-IB and Section 194M of the Act, and filing of challan-cum-statement for such tax deducted, which are required to be paid and furnished by April 30, 2021(respectively) under Rule 30 of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, maybe paid and furnished on or before May 31, 2021," the notification stated.

“Statement in Form No. 61, containing particulars of declarations received in Form No.60, which is due to be furnished on or before April 30, 2021, maybe furnished on or before May 31, 2021," it also said.

ITR refund status: How to check online

To check one's ITR refund claim status online, one needs to go to the official website of the Income Tax Department — incometaxindia.gov.in. On the home page of the website, the taxpayer needs to go to 'My Account' and click on 'Refund/Demand Status.' After that, they need to follow some steps. Here is a step by step guide to check ITR refund status online:

1] Log in at the official website of the Income Tax Department — incometaxindia.gov.in;

2] Go to 'My Account' on the home page and click on 'Refund/Demand Status';

3] Details given below will get opened:

i) Assessment year;

ii) Status;

iii) Reason for failure of ITR refund; and

iv) Mode of payment.

