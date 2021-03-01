March 01, 2021
IIM Bangalore Witnesses Strong Placement Season Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Here are the top recruiters in the information technology, IT product management and Finance domain at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

PTI 01 March 2021
A total of 481 offers were made to the Post Graduate Programme in Management Class of 2019-21 at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, with all 435 students being successfully placed.

Consulting and Product Management domains lead recruitment, according to an IIMB statement on Monday.

Chairperson, Career Development Services, IIMB, Professor U Dinesh Kumar, said: "They have been recruited by reputed companies despite COVID-19 disruptions."

Consulting companies made 165 offers, with Accenture leading with 45, followed by Bain & Company with24.

Top recruiters included McKinsey & Company (18) and the Boston Consulting Group (13).

Prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 78 offers, included Microsoft (12).

Sixty-seven offers were made in the Finance domain.

Among the banks, Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 22 offers.

Leadership tracks and general management positions saw 47 offers made by conglomerates, startups, and other firms, with the RPG Groupleading with 10 offers.

Students opting for Sales and Marketing roles received 50 offers and were recruited by major firms led by Dr Reddys Laboratories (five) andProcter & Gamble (five).

Student Placement Representative, Harshit Verma said:"Strategy Consulting and Product Management continue to be the most sought-after roles, followed by Finance."

Manager, Career Development Services, IIMB, Tapas Ranjan Pati, said companies from overseas locations like Amsterdam, Dubai and Singapore made offers across consulting, finance, international trading, and business strategy.

