Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

HP Adhesives Shares Surge 16% On Market Debut. Should You Buy?

On NSE, HP Adhesives shares opened for trading at Rs 315, marking a premium of 15 per cent. The stock surged as much as 22 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 334.95 on the BSE.

HP Adhesives Shares Surge 16% On Market Debut. Should You Buy?

Trending

HP Adhesives Shares Surge 16% On Market Debut. Should You Buy?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T15:09:05+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 3:09 pm

The shares of HP Adhesives made a strong stock market debut on Monday, the stock opened for trading at Rs 319 on the BSE compared to its issue price of Rs 274 per share, marking an upside of 16 per cent.

On the National Stock Exchange, HP Adhesives shares opened for trading at Rs 315, marking a premium of 15 per cent. The stock surged as much as 22 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 334.95 on the BSE.

A day ahead of its debut on the bourses, the scrip was exchanging hands at a premium of Rs 90-100 per share in the grey market, signaling towards a decent listing pop, a report in The Economic Times said.

HP Adhesives’s IPO was open for subscription between December 15-17. The company raised Rs 125.96 crore by selling its shares in the range of Rs 262-274 apiece.

However, despote making an impressive debut on the stock market, many induystry experts seem to have a mixed view on the company's share. Many of them have recommneded to not go for fresh buying.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

Here are some views that investors must take into consideration:

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analysts, Reliance Securities

The analyst was quoted by The Economic Times, as saying, “We are not very positive about the company and investors should exit.” For fresh investments, Jain advised investors to avoid the counter.

Ajit Mishra, VP- Research, Religare Broking

Mishra said HP Adhesives has debuted at a decent premium and long-term investors should continue to hold it, according to a report published in The Economic Times. However, Mishra had not recommended any fresh buying at current levels. "Market sentiments are not supported due to the new variant and one should not enter the counter in a hurry," he added.

Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research

Chepa said the issue witnessed a strong investor response and was oversubscribed majorly due to the size of the issue despite higher valuations, a report in The Economic Times said.

“Weaker global market sentiments have impacted the listing gains to some extent. We advise investors to book profits at current levels as we expect some correction in its prices in the coming weeks,” Chepa was quoted by The Economic Times as saying.

Tags

Outlook Business Team HP Adhesives HP Adhesives Share Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

PowerGrid, M&M, Dr.Reddy’s Share Gains As Sensex Ends 295.93 Points Higher

PowerGrid, M&M, Dr.Reddy’s Share Gains As Sensex Ends 295.93 Points Higher

Economy 2022: Inflation Woes To Ease On Better Production, Economic Recovery

RBI Says RBL Bank’s Financial Health Stable, Dismisses Speculative Reports

Investments Via P-Notes Plunge To Rs 94,826 Crore in November

Price of Bitcoin Rises After Witnessing A Fall On Christmas, Shiba Inu Rises Too

Capillary Technologies Files Draft Papers To Raise Rs 850 Crore Via IPO

What Is Algorand And Why Is It Known As The Ethereum Killer?

Yearender 2021: Markets Take Big Leaps In 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test, Day 2: England In Big Trouble Amid Virus Scare

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test, Day 2: England In Big Trouble Amid Virus Scare

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Telugu Films Of 2021

Top 5 Telugu Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Recovers Over 700 Points From Day's Low Led By Pharma, IT Shares

Sensex Recovers Over 700 Points From Day's Low Led By Pharma, IT Shares

HP Adhesives Shares Make Strong Stock Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of 16%

HP Adhesives Shares Make Strong Stock Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of 16%

RBL Bank Crashes After RBI Appoints Additional Director, MD Goes On Medical Leave

RBL Bank Crashes After RBI Appoints Additional Director, MD Goes On Medical Leave

Five Christmas-Themed Meme Coins That Were In The Green Last Week

Five Christmas-Themed Meme Coins That Were In The Green Last Week

Read More from Outlook

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Omicron | Delhi Overtakes Maharashtra, Night Curfew From Tonight: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / With 142 infections, Delhi currently has the highest number of Omicron cases in India followed by Maharashtra. It also reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death.

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave India Day 1 honours.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement