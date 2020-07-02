Hindustan Unilever’s Fair & Lovely To Be Renamed ‘Glow & Lovely’

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), the Indian arm of consumer goods company Unilever, Thursday announced that the company has renamed its popular skin care brand Fair & Lovely as ‘Glow & Lovely.’

“HUL today announced the next step in the evolution of its skin care portfolio to a more inclusive vision of Positive Beauty, and introduces Glow & Lovely, the new name for the Fair & Lovely brand. Over the next few months, Glow & Lovely will be on the shelves, and future innovations will deliver on this new proposition. The Men's range of Fair & Lovely will be called 'Glow & Handsome',” the company said in a statement.

Last week, HUL said it will remove the word ‘fair’ from its skin-lightening cream ‘Fair and Lovely’.

The Fair and Lovely brand has been criticised for promoting fairness as a symbol of beauty in an Indian milieu where diversity of skin tones is prevalent.