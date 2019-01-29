Gujarat Govt To Go For Vote On Account Instead Of Full Budget

The Gujarat government would present a vote on account instead of a full budget during the Legislative Assembly session beginning February 18 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As per the schedule released by the Legislative Secretariat Monday, the state Assembly would meet for five days in Gandhinagar for approving the vote on account.

A full budget typically includes the passage of a finance bill while a vote on account is sought for proposed expenditure to be incurred in the next few months till the new government takes over.

On the first day of the session, Governor O P Kohli, as per a legislative convention, would address the Assembly.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, who also handles Finance portfolio, would present the vote on account on February 19, an official release said Monday.

The discussion and voting on the financial proposals would take place on February 21.

"In the view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the state government would present only vote on account for the first four months of this fiscal (2018-19)," said BJP chief whip in Assembly Pankaj Desai.

He said a full budget would be presented either in June or July.

PTI