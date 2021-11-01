Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

GST Collection In October Totals Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore, Second-Highest Since Implementation

The ministry, however, informed that the revenues would have been higher had the automobile sales not been affected by the disruption in the supply of semiconductors.

GST Collection In October Totals Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore, Second-Highest Since Implementation

Trending

GST Collection In October Totals Rs 1.30 Lakh Crore, Second-Highest Since Implementation
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T14:09:50+05:30
Saptaparno Ghosh
Saptaparno Ghosh

Saptaparno Ghosh

More stories from Saptaparno Ghosh
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 2:09 pm

Gross revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) in October stood at approx Rs 1.30 lakh crore, as per the latest data revealed by the Ministry of Finance. It stated that the GST revenues recorded in the month of October is the second-highest collection since the implementation of the taxation structure. 

Central goods and services tax (CGST) stood at Rs 23,861 crore, State goods and services tax stood at Rs 30,421 crore and integrated goods and services tax stood at Rs 67,361 crore. Total cess in the month of October stood at Rs 8,484 crore inclusive of  Rs 699 crore collected on import of goods. 

As per the ministry statement, GST revenues in October are 24 per cent higher on a year-over-year comparison, and 36 per cent higher than the comparable period in 2019-20. 

The ministry, however, informed that the revenues would have been higher had the automobile sales not been affected by the disruption in the supply of semiconductors. 

"The GST revenues for October have been the second-highest ever since the introduction of GST, second only to that in April 2021, which related to year-end revenues. This is very much in line with the trend in economic recovery. This is also evident from the trend in the e-way bills generated every month since the second wave,"  the ministry's statement read. 

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

The government informed that it has settled Rs 27,310 crore to CGST, Rs 22, 394 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue of the Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of October 2021 is âÂ¹ 51, 171 crore for CGST and âÂ¹ 52,815 crore for the SGST, the latest data informed. 

 

Tags

Saptaparno Ghosh GST Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Downward Manipulation In Rates Fuels Bubbles In Asset Markets, Says Thorsten Polleit

Downward Manipulation In Rates Fuels Bubbles In Asset Markets, Says Thorsten Polleit

80% Indians Say Covid-19 A Wakeup Call To Fix Their Financial Health: Survey

After Posting Profit In Q2, SAIL Shares Jump Over 13%. Should You Invest? Check What Brokerage Houses Say

LPG Price Hiked Ahead Of Diwali. Check What It Costs In Your City

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. Bharti Airtel Top Gainer, Followed By HCL Tech, Tata Steel, More

Policybazaar Parent PB Fintech IPO To Open Today. Here Are Details Before You Subscribe

Stocks To Buy: Bicon, Sun Pharma, GMR Infra, And More Got Thumbs Up. Check Details

All You Need To Know About Changes In Income Tax Laws That Will Affect You

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

India Stare At T20 World Cup Exit After Loss Vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Advertisement

More from Business

Dhanteras: Should You Buy Digital Gold And Silver SIPs This Time?

Dhanteras: Should You Buy Digital Gold And Silver SIPs This Time?

Stocks You Should Not Miss Today: Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IOC, And More

Stocks You Should Not Miss Today: Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, IOC, And More

Jewellers Expecting Strong Demand During Dhanteras

Jewellers Expecting Strong Demand During Dhanteras

G20 Leaders Agree To End Public Financing For Coal-Fired Power Generation Abroad

G20 Leaders Agree To End Public Financing For Coal-Fired Power Generation Abroad

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

Why IND Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Vs PAK

Why IND Must Play More Bilateral Cricket Vs PAK

Priya Nagi / Pakistan's quality of cricket at the T20 World Cup has been impressive. Until they beat them regularly in all formats, India's status in world cricket will always be questioned.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement