Govt Announces Rs 6000 Direct Cash Transfer To Small Farmers Under PM Kisan Scheme In Budget 2019

The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government on Friday announced Rs 6,000 per year cash support to small and marginal farmers that will cost the exchequer Rs 75,000 crore annually, in a bid to provide relief to distressed farm sector ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Under the scheme called Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, the money will be transferred into bank accounts of farmers holding up to 2 hectares of land in three equal instalments of Rs 2000 each.

Announcing the scheme during the Budget speech in Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said it will benefit 12 crore farmers and will be implemented from this fiscal itself.

He said Rs 20,000 crore have been provided for current fiscal and also announced allocation of Rs 75,000 crore for the next fiscal.