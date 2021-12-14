Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Flipkart's Shopsy Will Now Offer Groceries On Its Platform

Shopsy would now find itself in direct competition with the likes of Meesha and DealShare which enjoy quality reputation in the social commerce segment.

2021-12-14T18:27:06+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 6:27 pm

Flipkart's social commerce platform, Shopsy announced on Tuesday that it would now be offering groceries on its platform. The social commerce subsidiary would be leveraging Flipkart's existing supply chain infrastructure and tech capabilities for the same. 

The e-commerce fulfilment centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Pune would be leveraged by Shopsy for their operations. 

Shopsy stated that it caters to consumers in 700 cities, spanning across 5,800 pin codes. With its foray into the grocery segment, it expects to have more than 6,000 categories in 230 categories ranging from staples, FMCG, and other dry groceries. Thus, corresponding to the range available on Flipkart Grocery. 

The social commerce platform stated that users can now combine orders from multiple individuals in their network. Additionally, users would be able to avail a 5 per cent commission margin that would be credited to their bank accounts. 

"We believe this model can solve challenges such as small ticket buying, assisted buying, instant delivery etc. leveraging resellers who act as a conduit between us and end-users," said Senior Vice President (Growth) at Flipkart, Prakash Sikaria. 

The social commerce platform has over 2.5 lakh sellers on the platform providing 150 million products across more than 250 categories. Flipkart had launched Shopsy in July this year as a digital zero-commission marketplace. 

The marketplace would be competing with the likes of Meesho, which operates a similar platform by the name 'Meesho Mandi'. The platform was inaugurated last year. 

DealShare too enjoy sizeable popularity in the segment. 

Flipkart Shopsy Grocery Store Business
