Union Budget 2021 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Gives Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bengal, Assam A Highway Boost

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament. Sitharaman said the budget for 2021-22 rests on six pillars – from healthcare to infrastructure.

The Union Budget 2021 is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving the economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.

Scroll down for real-time alerts and analysis as Sitharaman speaks.

Also read: Union Budget 2021: Here’s How You Can Download Budget Document

Also read: Union Budget 2021: Facts About Indian Budget And How It Transformed Over Years

11:40 am: Centre to provide Rs 18,000 crore for public buses, announced FM

11:30 am: "Government aims to complete 11,000 km of national highway infrastructure this year," FM Sitharaman said.

Highway works proposed:

3,500 km corridor in Tamil Nadu

1,100 km in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 cr

675 km in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 95,000 cr

1,300 km in Assam in the next 3 years

11:27 am: New Centrally Sponsored Scheme PMA Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana to be launched, an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years. To develop capacities of health care systems, develop institutions for detection & cure of new and emerging diseases, said Sitharaman.

11:26 am: Investment on health infra in Budget 2021 has increased substantially. Three areas – Preventive health, curative health and well-being – to be strengthened, said FM.

11:35 am: "For 2022, I propose a sharp increase in capital expenditure at 5.54 lakh crore, from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in 2021. More economic corridors being planned to boost road infrastructure," FM Sitharaman added

11:34 am: Rs 95,000 crore to be spent on roads in West Bengal, announced Sitharaman - the announcement for the state of Bengal got the loudest thumping of desks, this as the state goes to polls in a few months.

11:32 am: Budget proposals rest on six pillars— Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, Minimum Govt, Maximum Governance, said FM

11:31 am: FM said 217 projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore completed under National Infrastructure Pipeline

11:30 am: A scheme of Mega Investments Textile Park will be launched in addition to PLI Scheme which will create world-class infrastructure with plug & play facilities to enable global champions in exports, announced FM.

11:29 am: Jal Jeevan Mission will be launched across all urban local bodies. Rs 2.87 lakh cr outlay for Jal Jeevan Mission over 5 years.

11:28 am: The budget for health and well being would be around Rs. 2 lakh crore

11:27 am: To strengthen Nutritional content, delivery, outreach and outcome, we will merge the supplement Nutrition Programme and Poshan Abhiyan and will launch the Mission Poshan 2.0, said FM.

11:25 am: Coming to vehicles, FM Sitharaman announced voluntary scrapping policy. Fitness test after 20 years for personal vehicles; after 15 years for commercial vehicles

11:23 am: The government is fully committed to supporting our economy. The economy is witnessing a revival, said Sitharaman.

11:22 am: Sitharaman listed the below as main pillars of Budget 2021

Health

Human capital

Innovation and R&D

Physical infrastructure

11:21 am: Government to launch Mission Poshan 2.0; Jal Jeevan Mission Urban will be launched

11:20 am: Only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy. This time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic. Budget 2021 provides every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace and grow sustainably, said Sitharaman.

11:19 am: India now has one of the lowest Covid-19 death rates of 112 per million population and one of the lowest active cases of about 130 per million. This has laid the foundation for the economic revival we see today, said Sitharaman. A new centrally funded scheme, PM Swasthya Yojana, with an outlay of Rs 64,180 cr will be launched in addition to the existing schemes to develop primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare," said Sitharaman. The FY22 outlay (budget estimate) for health and well-being is up 138%, at Rs 2,23,846 cr. Of this, Sitharman announced that Rs 35,000 crore will be spent on the Covid-19 vaccine. She announced that she is committed to spending more if needed.

11:17 am: FM Sitharaman confirms 27.1 Lakh crore economic boosters.

11:16 am: Budget 2021-22 will revive growth. It aims to double farmers’ income, said FM Sitharaman.

11:15 am: Aatmanirbhar Bharat packages accelerated structural reforms. Today, India has two vaccines, we have begun to safeguard both our citizens as well as 100 or more countries. Two or more vaccines also expected soon, said Sitharaman.

11:14 am: The Government stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor. The PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages and subsequent announcements were like five mini-budgets in themselves, said Sitharaman.

11: 13 am: "Today, India has two vaccines and is not only comforting citizens of her own country but those of neighbouring nations too," Sitharaman said as she highlights the Covid-19 pandemic related efforts of the government and what the challenges are ahead. Sitharaman now quotes Tagore: "Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark." She also remembers Indian cricket team victory's in Australia.

Also read: All You Need To Know

11:12 am: This budget will be a digital budget with all your support, said Sitharaman.

11:12 am: Global economy was already in throes of a slowdown in 2020. Could have never imagined the health crisis that was about to unfold when we presented the budget for 2020, said Nirmala Sitharaman

11:10 am: Ahead of announcing the allocations and what the government plans to do for the upcoming financial year, Sitharaman is highlighting what the government has done for the poor, the migrants, children as well as senior citizens under various schemes. "Announcements made earlier were like 5 mini budgets themselves," she said.

11:09 am: Within 48 hrs of lockdown PM announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, FM Sitharaman says.

11:07 am: Lockdown led to challenges, said Nirmala Sitharaman in her 3rd Budget speech.

11: 06 am: Nirmala Sitharaman said "budget preparation undertaken in circumstances like never before"

11:02 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha

11:00 am: AAP and Akali Dal to disrupt Finance Minister speech on Agriculture

10:59 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to begin her speech shortly.

10: 55 am: Congress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla wear a black gown to the Parliament, as a mark of their protest against the three Farm laws

10:51 am: Union Cabinet approves the Budget 2021-22 that will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament.

10:44 am: Ahead of the presentation of Budget, former Congress president tweeted Budget must—Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment, Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives, Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders.

#Budget2021 must:



-Support MSMEs, farmers and workers to generate employment.



-Increase Healthcare expenditure to save lives.



-Increase Defence expenditure to safeguard borders. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 1, 2021

10:35 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrives at the Parliament.

10:32 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Parliament.

10:28 am: BJP MP Hema Malini arrives at the Parliament. Union Budget 2021-22 will be presented in the House.

10: 25 am: Modi Cabinet approves Budget 2021-22.

10:22 am: Union Cabinet’s meeting begins ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021-22 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Parliament today.

10:21 am: The BSE benchmark Sensex surged over 443 points and the NSE Nifty advanced 115 points in opening trade on Monday, ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22 presentation in Parliament. The 30-share Sensex was trading higher by 443.06 points or 0.96 per cent at 46,728.83; and the broader Nifty was up 114.85 points or 0.84 per cent at 13,749.45.

10:14 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan arrive at the Parliament.

10:10 am: Finance Minister reaches Parliament. She will begin her Budget speech at 11 AM.

10:07 am: Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, meet President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2021-22.

10:01 am: Where can you watch Budget 2021?

Budget 2021 will be telecast LIVE primarily on Lok Sabha TV. However, it will be available on Rajya Sabha TV and state broadcaster Doordarshan as well. The LIVE stream will be available on Lok Sabha TV’s official YouTube channel too.

9:36 am: First part of budget session to end on February 13.

9:24 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present and read out the Budget 2021-22 at the Parliament through a tab, instead of the traditional ‘bahi khata’.

9:20 am: Ahead of the presentation of Budget, Sensex up by 401.77 points, currently at 46,687.54.

9:19 am: FM Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Finance Anurag Thakur leave from the Ministry of Finance. For the first time ever, the Budget will be paperless this year due to COVID. It will be available for all as a soft copy, online.

9:15 am: Sitharaman to meet President Kovind shortly.

9:00 am: After an estimated 7.7 per cent contraction in 2020-21, the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey projects that India’s real GDP would record a growth of 11 per cent in 2021-22. The nominal GDP growth has been estimated at 15.4 per cent, implying an assumption of 4.4 per cent inflation during the year.

8:47am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Ministry of Finance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Parliament ahead of the presentation of Budget 2021.

ongress MPs Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjeet Singh Aujla wear a black gown to the Parliament, as a mark of their protest against the three Farm laws

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine