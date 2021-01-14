Drop In Gold Prices, Gains In Silver On Makar Sankranti; Check Prices In Your City

On the occasion of Makar Sakranti festival, gold prices witnessed a sharp decline. The rate of silver continues to trend in the upward direction for the second consecutive day today.

On Thursday, gold prices declined by Rs 12 in the price of one gram of 22-carat gold, taking its rate to Rs 4,846. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold after a decrease of Rs 120 is Rs 48,460, while the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,460 for 10 grams of gold after a drop of Rs 120 in the rate, according to Good Returns.

The price of gold jewellery varies across India, depending upon excise duty, state taxes, and making changes. In Delhi, the price of gold remains unchanged at 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be bought at Rs 48,350 in the city.

In Chennai, prices have dropped as the rate of 22-carat gold is relatively lesser. 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased for 46,620, noting a reduction of Rs 180.

At the same time, the gold price in Kolkata has spiked marginally after yesterday. The price of 10 grams 22-carat gold in the city is Rs 48,990 after an increase of Rs 10 today, while 24-carat gold is available for Rs 51,690.

On Wednesday, the price for one ounce of gold at the international market decreased by USD 4.80 and stands at USD 1,839.80.

