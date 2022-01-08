Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
DLF Launches Luxury Housing Project In Delhi Comprising 913 Flats; Starting Price Rs 3 Crore

Realty Major DLF on Friday launched its luxury housing project, comprising 913 units, in the national capital with a starting price of Rs 3 crore.

DLF Launches Luxury Housing Project In Delhi Comprising 913 Flats; Starting Price Rs 3 Crore

DLF Launches Luxury Housing Project In Delhi Comprising 913 Flats; Starting Price Rs 3 Crore
2022-01-08T12:42:12+05:30
Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 12:42 pm

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Realty major DLF on Friday launched its luxury housing project, comprising 913 units, in the national capital with a starting price of Rs 3 crore.

The company has launched a project 'ONE Midtown', comprising 913 luxury flats.

DLF is developing this project in partnership with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

In a statement, DLF said the company has launched its luxury residential project 'ONE Midtown' located at Shivaji Marg in Moti Nagar.

Aakash Ohri, group executive director and chief business officer of DLF Home Developers, said the company has officially launched sales in the new residential project.

The construction work on this project had started a few years ago.

"We are introducing an unprecedented lifestyle offering that redefines what it means to live in India's capital," he added.

The project boasts of four towers of 39 floors each and comprising 913 apartments of two, three or four bedrooms.

"Available residences at ONE Midtown are priced at Rs 3 crore onwards," the statement said.

DLF did not mention the project cost and the total sales realisation of this new project.

DLF has already completed three residential complexes titled Capital Greens I, II and III in Moti Nagar.

Over 2,700 homes have been delivered in these three complexes.

The One Midtown is the fourth project in the entire development at this location, named as DLF Midtwon.

The company has land bank to develop more such projects at Moti Nagar.

DLF has developed 153 real estate projects and built an area of about 330 million square feet.

It has 215 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial segment. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 35 million square feet.

DLF is primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties. PTI MJH HRS
Outlook Newsletters

