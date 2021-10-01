D2C Personal Hygiene Brand Svish Bags $400,000 In Seed Funding

D2C brands for personal hygiene Svish has raised $400,000 in its Seed funding round led by LC Nueva AIF, an India domiciled Category II AIF Fund, with participation from other angel investors led by Bright Bridge Advisors.

The company said in a press release it will use the funds to diversify into new product lines under multiple categories apart from strengthening its R&D portfolio and enhancing the national presence of the brand in retail chains and modern trade.

Ishan Grover, CEO and Co-founder of Svish, said this investment will help the firm reach the wider audience segment through its offline and online platforms. The company aims to be the best and one of the leading brands in the personal hygiene market and intend to tap various sectors in the years to come.

“Our new business development will primarily focus on launching new products as we are all set to introduce 40 new offerings in different categories including personal hygiene and body care,” Grover said.

Bootstrapped since November 2020, the cofounders have invested Rs 1.40 crore and have effectively crossed Rs 1 crore in revenues in less than 10 months of operations. The startup has seen the loyalty of more than 30,000 consumers with revenue growing over 400% in a short span.