Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Coal Crisis: Number Of Power Projects With Less Than 4-Day Coal Stock Dips To 58

According to the latest coal stock data of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the number of non-pit head projects having less than four days of coal was 58 on October 18 and 69 on October 11.

2021-10-20T09:05:32+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Published: 20 Oct 2021, Updated: 20 Oct 2021 9:05 am

The coal stock situation at thermal power projects has improved further as the number of non-pit head projects having less than four days of coal (supercritical stock) reduced to 58 on Monday from 69 a week ago, government data showed.

According to the latest coal stock data of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), the number of non-pit head projects having less than four days of coal was 58 on October 18 and 69 on October 11.

The data showed that the number of plants with supercritical stock was 61 this Sunday (October 17). Thus, the coal stock situation is inching towards normalcy.

The data also showed that the number of power plants with zero days of coal has come down to 13 as of Monday with a cumulative installed generation capacity of 11,710 MW, compared to 15 with 15,290 MW capacity a week back.

The number of the plants with one day of coal stock has increased to 28 with 34,795 MW capacity as on October 18, compared to 27 with 35,360 MW capacity on October 11.

The number of plants with two days of coal decreased to 18 (with 27,490 MW capacity) from 20 (22,755 MW) a week ago.

The number of plants with three days of coal also came down to 12 (with 16,874 MW capacity) from 21 (27,014 MW) a week ago.

The number of plants with four days of coal has decreased to 18 with 20,725 MW capacity as of Monday, from 20 with 25,840 MW capacity a week ago, showing improvement in dry fuel stock.

The number of plants with five days of coal has increased to 12 (12,840 MW capacity) from five (4,105 MW) a week ago.

The power ministry data also showed improvement in the power shortage situation as it came down to 2,060 MW on October 18 from 6,857 MW a week back.

Amid the coal shortage at power plants, the peak power shortage had moderated to 986 MW on October 15, in sharp contrast to 11,626 MW on October 7. The 11,626 MW peak power shortage on October 7 was the highest during the first half of this month.

Earlier, While Union Power Minister R K Singh reviewed the coal stock position at all thermal power plants, including those units that supply electricity to distribution companies in the national capital, the Ministry of Coal had said "ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand" and "any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced".

(With PTI Inputs)

