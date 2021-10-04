Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Cipla To Sell Eli Lilly's Diabetic Drugs In India

Lilly said that the existing operating model for its other products would remain unaltered. The idea is to leverage Cipla's strong local footprint.

2021-10-04T14:22:02+05:30
Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 2:22 pm

North American drug manufacturer Eli Lilly's Indian arm announced a strategic partnership with Indian pharmaceutical Cipla which allows the latter to sell, promote and distribute two of Lilly's diabetes products, Humalog and Trucility in India. The partnership is subject to regulatory approvals. 

Lilly said that the existing operating model for its other products would remain unaltered. The idea is to leverage Cipla's strong local footprint. 

“.... Developing strategic partnerships to adopt different operating models is key to enabling Lilly’s global efforts to make innovative medicines available to more people in India and around the world. Today, we are proud to be announcing our partnership with Cipla, which, pending full regulatory approvals, will hold the rights to sell, market, and distribute select Lilly Diabetes portfolio products. Cipla has a strong local footprint and is well established to expand access to those medicines around India," Managing Director India Subcontinent of Lilly India, Luca Visini said in the press announcement. 

Worldwide revenues for Humalog increased 9 per cent on a year-over-year basis to $607.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, Lilly had stated in its quarterly results. Further, global revenues for Trulicity shot up to about $1.54 billion for the same period, which was a 25 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

