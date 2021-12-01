Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Buying Or Selling Cryptocurrencies In India May Not Be That Simple

All eyes are now on the proposed cryptocurrency bill to get more clarity on transfer of funds to and from cryptocurrency exchange accounts. The Supreme Court lifted the ban on rupee transactions for cryptocurrencies.

Buying Or Selling Cryptocurrencies In India May Not Be That Simple

Trending

Buying Or Selling Cryptocurrencies In India May Not Be That Simple
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T08:04:37+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 8:04 am

Indians have been among the biggest investors in cryptocurrencies in the world. There are an estimated 15-20 million crypto users in India. Investors are now keenly awaiting the cryptocurrency bill, which has been introduced in Parliament in the Winter Session.

One of the reasons of high uptake of cryptocurrencies in India is that the process of buying and selling them is easy, but is it as easy as it sounds?

We look at the process of buying and selling crypto coins in India and whether it is as simple as it looks.

Crypto Transactions

To start transacting, the first step is to register with an Indian cryptocurrency exchange like WazirX or Coinswitch Kuber. Next, you need to fulfil the know your customer (KYC) requirements. Once you are done with the KYC registration, you will be able to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.

Just like a bank account, a cryptocurrency wallet is a digital application that helps you store and retrieve your cryptocurrencies. A crypto wallet has a private key that is known only to the user and a public key, which is like an address and serves to send the crypto to the wallet.

Buying Cryptocurrencies: Ever since the Supreme Court struck down the 2018 ban by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on rupee-crypto transactions in March 2020, things are comparatively easy when it comes to buying cryptocurrencies in India. However, not all banks allow their customers to link their accounts and transfer money to crypto exchange accounts. If your bank doesn’t allow that, you will have to resort to peer-to-peer (P2P) lending.

You can deposit Indian rupees in a crypto exchange account in multiple ways. You can either use National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) Unified Payments Interface (UPI), or a payment gateway. “You can deposit the INR via internet banking or a third-party wallet or you can use the P2P method for deposit,” says Bandhul Bansal, founder, Finstreet, a financial coaching firm. It is important to remember that you cannot use cash to purchase cryptocurrency.

Once you have money in your account, you can use it to purchase any cryptocurrency.

Selling Cryptocurrencies: “You can sell the cryptocurrency you hold in rupee terms through exchanges only and then withdraw it into your bank account associated with your crypto trading account,” says Bansal.

“It can either be instant or take up to two working days for the funds to reach your bank account depending on the amount,” says Sanghvi.

Is It That Simple?

As mentioned earlier, the process has become easier after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on rupee transactions for cryptocurrencies. However, not all banks are on board as of now.

“After the Supreme Court lifted the RBI ban in March 2020, things are comparatively easy. Some banks are still not friendly when it comes to allowing their customers to transfer money on Crypto exchanges,” says Bansal.

“There are a lot of grey areas when it comes to cryptocurrency transfers. While some banks are allowing their customers to transfer funds to cryptocurrency exchanges, other banks do not allow it. For example, SBI blocked the receipt of funds by crypto bourses on its UPI platform. Also, some banks that are allowing it are offering the facility to select clientele. It is not open for all customers. We can only get more clarity when the regulations are in place,” said a banking expert, on the condition of anonymity.

Moreover, you cannot withdraw cash from your crypto wallets with exchanges as they are only trading platforms. When you want to encash your cryptocurrencies, you would need to select the INR option and send it to your savings account in your bank. Once there, you could withdraw it as cash from your bank or ATM.

There could also be a difference in the price at which you can buy the cryptocurrency, depending on the exchange with which you have an account.

“Some exchanges offer closed order book facility, which means you get a single price, while some offer open order book, which means that your order is matched with (the price of) another buyer or seller and you get that price,” says Naimish Sanghvi, founder, Coin Crunch India, a cryptocurrency media website.

Under the open order book, you could compare and negotiate prices. In case of closed order book, the exchange is in full control of liquidity and sets a fixed price for assets. Hence, there is no scope for negotiation here.

However, remember that even though the process is easy, you need to have a basic understanding of how cryptocurrencies work and do proper diligence before investing in cryptocurrencies.

Tags

Meghna Maiti Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency In India Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Ethereum Jumps 5%, Proposed Cryptocurrency Bill Awaits Cabinet Approval, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Ethereum Jumps 5%, Proposed Cryptocurrency Bill Awaits Cabinet Approval, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

Tega Industries IPO Opens Today: Should You Subscribe? Know What Analysts Say

Stocks To Buy Today: NTPC, TCS, Future Retail, More Could Give Profitable Gains

Omicron Reminder : You Should Buy Term Insurance Before Premiums Go Up

Maruti Suzuki Expects Semiconductor Shortage To Impact Production In December

Five Ways How India Can Fuel Its Ambitious Renewable Energy Drive

Star Health Insurance IPO opens: Should You Subscribe Or Not?

India's GDP Grows 8.4% In Q2 Helped By Easing Covid-Related Restrictions

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Snapdeal Planning $250 Million IPO: Report

Snapdeal Planning $250 Million IPO: Report

Sensex Drops 196 Points. Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto Among Top Losers

Sensex Drops 196 Points. Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto Among Top Losers

IPO Rush: Indian Firms Made Record IPO Volumes, More To Sell Shares In December

IPO Rush: Indian Firms Made Record IPO Volumes, More To Sell Shares In December

Fitch Affirms ICICI Bank Rating With Negative Outlook. Should You Buy?

Fitch Affirms ICICI Bank Rating With Negative Outlook. Should You Buy?

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

PM Modi’s Meeting With Vladimir Putin Likely To Reaffirm Indo-Russia Links

Seema Guha / Though Narendra Modi’s foreign policy is seen as tilting towards the US, he is aware of the importance of Russia and the need to maintain the special and privileged strategic partnership with Moscow.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Windies Pray For Rain To Stay Away

SL Vs WI, 2nd Test, Live: Windies Pray For Rain To Stay Away

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of Day 3 of the second Test between Sri Lanka vs West Indies in Galle. West Indies are replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 204 all out in a rain-hit contest.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement