February 01, 2020
Poshan
Budget 2020: Govt To Sell Part Of Its Holding In LIC Via IPO

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said insurance behemoth LIC will be listed as part of the government disinvestment initiative.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2020
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said insurance behemoth LIC will be listed as part of the government disinvestment initiative.

She further said that the listing brings in more financial discipline among the entities.

The government proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC through initial public offer, she said while unveiling Budget 2020-21.

Currently, the government owns the entire 100 per cent stake in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

 

(PTI)

