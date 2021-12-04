Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

While Bitcoin was down 16.88 per cent, Ethereum fell 14.8 per cent. Meme coins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu dropped 19.6 per cent and 16.15 per cent, respectively in the last 24 hours as at 4 pm, as per coinmarketcap.com.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit

Trending

Bitcoin, Ethereum Plunge Up To 16%, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Follow Suit
outlookindia.com
2021-12-04T17:49:42+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 04 Dec 2021, Updated: 04 Dec 2021 5:49 pm

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, plunged 16.88 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $47,297.53 at 4 pm. Bitcoin’s prices are down 13.64 per cent in the last seven days and the coin’s dominance in the crypto market is 40.51 per cent with a decrease of 0.37 per cent in the last 24 hours. The 24-hour low for Bitcoin was around $42,874, according to coinmarketcap.com, a global cryptocurrency exchange.

Global crypto market capitalisation witnessed a fall of 15.90 per cent with a total market capitalisation of $2.21 trillion at 4 pm, while the total crypto market volume is $204.50B, billion with an increase of 78.54 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com, a global crypto exchange.

The second-largest coin by market cap Ethereum was down 14.8 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $3,900.75 at 4 pm. The price of the Binance Coin fell over 13.92 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $535.47. Tether (USDT), the fourth on the list by market cap, was trading at $1, witnessing a fall of 0.02 per cent. Solana (SOL) fell 18.68 per cent in the last 24 hours and was at the fifth position in the coinmarketcap.com list; it was trading at a price of $192.17.

Meme Coins

Like mainstream coins, all major meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON) and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) continued to fall in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Top meme coin by market value Dogecoin fell 19.60 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.1665, while Shiba Inu witnessed a fall of 16.15 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00003494 at 4 pm.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) has fallen by 17.59 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.000001238, while Samoyedcoin (SAMO) was trading at $0.05723 and recorded a fall of 15.45 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Meanwhile, Euro Shiba Inu jumped 54.04 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.0000000003799 at 4 pm, according to coinmarketcap.com.

Latest Update

While speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will bring a well-consulted cryptocurrency Bill, adding that speculation about the developments in crypto space is “unhealthy”.

Moreover, El Salvador has bought 150 Bitcoin at an average price of $48,670, president Nayib Bukele informed on Twitter on Saturday.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Cryptocurrency Bitcoins Meme Coins Ethereum Shiba Inu Dogecoin Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Sensex May Touch 100,000 Mark In Five Years, says Ashutosh Bishnoi

Government Considering Widening Taxation Laws To Include Crypto Gains: Report

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Undertakes Restructuring Of Senior Leadership

Indian bankers Have Been Short-Sighted On Payments Business: Uday Kotak

Ten Major Sustainability Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 5%, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Review: This 2-in-1 Laptop Comes At A Hefty Cost

Omicron Threat: Why You Should Review Your Health Insurance Plan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Women Farmers Protest Against Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Maximum Number Of Mutual Fund Investors Earn Less Than Rs 5 lakh. What’s The Secret?

Maximum Number Of Mutual Fund Investors Earn Less Than Rs 5 lakh. What’s The Secret?

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

What Indian Business Tycoons Have To Say About Cryptocurrencies

Third Tranche Of Bharat Bond ETF Launched On Friday, All You Need To Know

Third Tranche Of Bharat Bond ETF Launched On Friday, All You Need To Know

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation

Euro Shiba Inu Continues To Rise, Govt. Requests Global Effort on Crypto Regulation

Read More from Outlook

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the Sharia law.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

Koushik Paul / On Ajaz Patel's record-breaking day, India dismissed New Zealand for 62 runs, then took a 332-run lead. Catch Day 2 highlights.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement