Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

‘Atrangi Re’ Brings Focus On Mental Health Issues. What Do Mental Health Insurance Plans Cover?

Recent Bollywood release ‘Atrangi Re’ highlighted mental health issues. Know what mental health insurance entails and things to watch out for.

‘Atrangi Re’ Brings Focus On Mental Health Issues. What Do Mental Health Insurance Plans Cover?

Trending

‘Atrangi Re’ Brings Focus On Mental Health Issues. What Do Mental Health Insurance Plans Cover?
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T10:05:24+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 10:05 am

Recently, the lead character of Bollywood movie Atrangi Re, played by Sara Ali Khan, was also shown as facing mental health issues, which were dealt by other characters without any taboo or judgement. In general, awareness about mental health has gone up with many celebrities, including Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, American gymnast Simon Biles and tennis player Naomi Osaka, discussing their own issues in the past.

The need for mental health insurance is an oft-debated topic too. The Supreme Court ruling of June 2020 has further introduced a paradigm shift in the insurance sector by including mental illnesses coverage in health insurance plans.

“With the given ruling, now health insurance plans must consider mental illness treatments at par with physical illness as mental illness can also lead to the risk of life if the treatment is given to the patient on time. Above all, the cost of mental illness treatments is quite expensive in the country that put a huge burden on the pockets of patients. Therefore, health insurance must provide compensation to the patients suffering from mental diseases or disorders,” says Naval Goel, founder and CEO, PolicyX.com, an insurance aggregator.

What Is Covered By Mental Health Policies?

As per the ruling, health insurance plans cover all kinds of mental illnesses. However, the features would depend on a plan and the company providing it as each company decides its own inclusions and exclusions. Also, the pre-existing mental diseases won’t be covered in the plans.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

“After the SC ruling, insurance companies such as HDFC Ergo General Insurance, Aditya Birla Health Insurance company, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, and Digit General Insurance are a few popular insurers planning to introduce health insurance policies specifically designed to cover people suffering from mental illnesses,” says Goel.

Generally, health insurance plans offered by these insurance companies include in-patient hospitalization. However, in the case of OPD (out-patient department) treatment, the policyholder must have an OPD feature either in-built or as an additional rider to avail OPD facility for mental illness treatments.

Mental Health

Notable Exclusions: “As per the definition of mental illness, there are a few exclusions in health insurance,” says Goel. First, the policies would not cover mental retardation. Second, they would also exclude outcomes due to abuse of drugs or alcohol. Also, if a patient is suffering with mental disorder attempts for suicide or self-injury, then it would not be covered by the insurance company.

Things You Should Check

“Most importantly, the applicant must probe into the policy’s features, benefits, inclusions and exclusions to understand if the policy provides relevant and desired coverage,” says Goel.

Also, sometimes certain mental illnesses may be genetic or run in the family. In such cases, if a person is looking for a health insurance policy with a cover for mental illnesses, they must check that if the disorder requires hospitalisation or therapy, or just medication would suffice to treat the illness.

In case of expected hospitalisation needs, the patient must select a comprehensive indemnity policy. In the case of medication and therapy, one must go for a policy that covers OPD expenses. Also, check for waiting periods, if any.

Tags

Meghna Maiti Mental Health Buy Insurance Plan Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

EV Sales To Touch 10 Lakh Units In India In 2022: SMEV

EV Sales To Touch 10 Lakh Units In India In 2022: SMEV

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Launches Midcap 50 Exchange Traded Fund

Shares of Future Group Surge 14% After Arbitration With Amazon Stayed

Power CPSEs Record 47% Growth In Capex For April-December Period

Aurobindo Pharma’s Covid-19 Drug Molnupiravir Launches In India

Colgate Commences Talks With Distributors In Maharashtra, Other States

Colgate Initiates Talks With FMCG Distributors Boycotting Its Products

SIAC Terminates January 5-8 Arbitration Proceedings In Amazon-Future Dispute

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Day 3: India, South Africa In Slugfest

The Show Must Go On

The Show Must Go On

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Ebadot Hossain Stars In Bangladesh's Historic Win Vs New Zealand

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Top 5 Upcoming Book Adaptations In 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba Inu Fall By Up To 9% In Major Crypto Market Crash

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Doge, Shiba Inu Fall By Up To 9% In Major Crypto Market Crash

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points, Nifty Below 17,700 On Weak Global Cues

Sensex Falls Over 700 Points, Nifty Below 17,700 On Weak Global Cues

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Residential Sales Up By 51 Per Cent On YoY Basis In 2021: Knight Frank India

Residential Sales Up By 51 Per Cent On YoY Basis In 2021: Knight Frank India

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Pandemic Pangs: When The World Looked Inward For Succour

Chandan Gomes / The pandemic taught the world to battle emptiness and also to seek the meaning of life and love in the people around them.

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Everything Not Well In Maharashtra Ruling Coalition? What Is Delaying Speaker's Election?

Haima Deshpande / While the three allies appear to be together in Maharashtra, in reality, the Congress Party has been boxed into a corner by Shiv Sena and NCP, leaving it a 'lonely third' in the tripartite coalition.

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Ashes, Live: Australia Declare At 416/8 Vs England

Koushik Paul / Get here day 2 live cricket scores and updates of the fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England. AUS have already retained the Ashes and lead the five-Test series 3-0.

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

What Are NFTs And How To Buy Or Sell Them?

Edul Patel / Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are unique digital tokens in the blockchain network. The value is based on what someone is offering to pay for it. So, demand drives prices.

Advertisement