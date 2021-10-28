Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Are You Confused About Insurance Plan? Check These Three Steps To Buying The Right Term Plan

To finalize the accurate coverage amount of the term insurance plan, the policyholder must also consider current liabilities, existing investments, and inflation.

Are You Confused About Insurance Plan? Check These Three Steps To Buying The Right Term Plan

Trending

Are You Confused About Insurance Plan? Check These Three Steps To Buying The Right Term Plan
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T14:18:53+05:30
Meghna Maiti

Meghna Maiti

More stories from Meghna Maiti
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 2:18 pm

In order to ensure absolute safety and security for your family, in case something untoward were to happen to you, it is recommended that you buy a term insurance policy or a term plan because it provides you with a higher sum assured at lower premiums compared with other insurance policies.

Here are three steps that will lead you to a term plan that is suitable for your needs.

Decide On The Sum Assured

To be able to decide on the sum assured, you need to assess your family’s needs in case something untoward were to happen to you.

Factor in your income, the number of dependants, and the expenses that are required to maintain the family’s current lifestyle. Some of the major life goals like buying a house, the education and marriage of your child and the medical requirements of the elders also need to be considered.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

To finalize the accurate coverage amount of the term insurance plan, the policyholder must also consider current liabilities, existing investments, and inflation that grows with time.

“Also, the life cover of the term life insurance plan is calculated on the human life value that assesses the amount based on the life stage. For instance, a person aged below 35 years should buy a cover 25 times the annual income, those aged 36–40 years should buy a cover 20 times the annual income, while those in the age group of 41-45 years should buy a cover 15 times their annual income,” says Naval Goel, founder and CEO, PolicyX.com, an insurance comparison portal.

A popular rule of thumb is to have a life cover (sum assured) of 10-15 times of your annual salary.

You should never go for a lower sum assured as that might not ensure full protection of your family. Life insurance providers usually have calculators on their website which would help you to calculate your insurance needs.

Choose The Policy Period Carefully

A term plan should cover you till the time you have family members dependant on your income.

Ideally, a term plan should at least cover you till the age of your retirement from work. “In case you have dependants who would need your support beyond your working years, for example, children with special needs, you can also opt for a cover till 99 years of age,” says Richit Ummat, head of digital and online sales, Bharati AXA Life Insurance.

The younger you are, the longer the policy period should be. “For instance, a 30-year-old person should take a policy for the next 50 years, whereas a 50-year-old person should take a policy for the next 35 years. Additionally, the policy tenure can be finalized based on the liabilities a policyholder has and their financial goals for the future,” says Goel.

Select The Right Insurer

“Overall, the trustworthiness of the brand, products and services that a customer is looking for plays an important part in selecting any insurance policy,” says Ummat. The company you purchase the plan from should have a high claim settlement ratio.

The time taken to settle claims by the company should be less and the claim settlement process should be simple. The company should provide good digital servicing options of the policies for customers so that customers’ queries are resolved anytime, anywhere.

Tags

Meghna Maiti Insurance Insurance Term Plan Insurance Term Buy Insurance Plan Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Coal Supply To Thermal Plants Has Increased: Coal Ministry

Why Vinod Rai’s Apology To Sanjay Nirupam Is A Let Down For Reputation Of CAG

Rupee Rose 11 Paise To Close At 74.92 Against Dollar Despite Massive Sell-Offs. Here's Why

Finance Ministry Releases Rs 44,000 Crore To States To Meet GST Compensation Shortfall

IRCTC Will Split Convenience Fee From Ticketing Revenues With Railway Ministry On A 50:50 Basis

One Billion Covid Vaccinations: Are Other Countries Doing Better Than India?

Paytm IPO To Open On November 8, Price Band Kept At Rs 2,080- Rs 2.150. Check Details

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Business

Healthtech Startup Cloudphysician Bags $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round From Elevar Equity

Healthtech Startup Cloudphysician Bags $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round From Elevar Equity

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement