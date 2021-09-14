Ahead Of IPO, Sansera Engineering Raises Rs 382 Crore From Anchor Investors

Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
The company has decided to allocate 51,35,162 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 744 apiece, valuing the transaction to Rs 382.05 crore.

2021-09-14T09:03:55+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 9:03 am

Auto component maker Sansera Engineering Ltd said it has mopped up Rs 382 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday.

The company has decided to allocate 51,35,162 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 744 apiece, valuing the transaction to Rs 382.05 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website on Monday.        

Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, Max Life Insurance Company and Kuber India Fund are among the anchor investors.        

The initial public offering (IPO) is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 17,244,328 equity shares by promoters and investors.     

Those offering shares in the OFS are existing investors Client Ebene, CVCIGP II Employees Ebene and promoters --  S Sekhar Vasan, Unni Rajagopal K, F R Singhvi and D Devaraj.        

The issue, with a price band of Rs 734-744 a share, will open for public subscription on September 14 and conclude on September 16.         

At the upper end of the price band, the initial share sale is expected to garner Rs 1,283 crore.    

Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 percent for retail investors and the remaining 15 percent for non-institutional investors.   

