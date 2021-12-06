Advertisement
Monday, Dec 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

61 Companies Have Raises Rs 52,759 Crore From IPOs Till October: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of the 61 companies which debuted on the bourses until October this year, 34 were small and medium enterprises.

61 Companies Have Raises Rs 52,759 Crore From IPOs Till October: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Trending

61 Companies Have Raises Rs 52,759 Crore From IPOs Till October: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
outlookindia.com
2021-12-06T19:07:47+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 06 Dec 2021, Updated: 06 Dec 2021 7:07 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Lok Sabha on Monday that 61 companies have raised a total of Rs 52,759 crore from initial public offerings till October this year.  She mentioned that this is higher than the funds mopped up through this route in the previous financial year. 

According to the Finance Minister, of the 61 markets that debuted on bourses till October, 34 entities were small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The Finance Minister added that a large number of manufacturing and service sector companies were coming up for listing.

"IPOs (Initial Public Offerings) are being brought by the companies regularly this year, and the amount raised in the current financial year till the month of October 2021, has surpassed the amount raised in the last financial year," she stated. 

Related Stories

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Says Importance Given To Infra-Spending Would Continue In Next Budget

The minister, citing markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s data, informed the Lok Sabha that 56 companies garnered Rs 31,060 crore from IPOs in the previous fiscal. Of which, 27 were SMEs, she added. 

In a written reply, Sitharaman said that among the 61 IPOs, 35 were below Rs 100 crore, while four were in the range of Rs 100 crore and less than Rs 500 crore. As many as 22 IPOs were either equal to Rs 500 crore or more than Rs 500 crore. Among others, 10 companies out of the 61 entities were from the healthcare sector and 6 from "cement/ constructions".

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The Finance Minister was asked a supplementary question on whether the fintech platform Paytm's IPO had caused problems for investors. She replied in negative.

First of all, there is an impression that the IPO of One97 Communications has caused problems for investors, but no problems have been caused for them, the minister said. "It (IPO) was subscribed more than what they (company) went for," she pointed out.

The IPO of One97 Communications received bids for 9.14 crore equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares, according to information available with stock exchanges on November 10. The price band was fixed at Rs 2,080-2,150 per share. The Rs 18,300 crore IPO was oversubscribed 1.89 times on the last day of India's biggest share sale.

The scrip, however, made a weak debut on the stock exchanges on November 18 and had tumbled over 27 per cent during the day from the issue price of Rs 2,150.

Replying to a question related to strengthening the infrastructure of trading platforms from the point of view of the cyber domain, Sitharaman stated that many steps have been taken by all the concerned institutions. "There are very many checks and balances and plan B, which are in place as a result of which I feel that measures are taken (in a) timely (manner)... they are also taken by institutions with periodic trial and error kind of method," she stated. 

The Finance Minister stated that she has been assured by the SEBI, NSE and BSE that all precautions are being taken. In each periodic review, if there is a need to strengthen any mechanism so as to ensure it is digitally safeguarded is taking place. 

Tags

PTI Nirmala Sitharaman IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum prices continue to fall, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Bitcoin, Ethereum prices continue to fall, Meme Coins Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Also In The Red

Hindustan Unilever Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta To Be Next FICCI President

Asset Monetization Expected To Be A Key Theme Of Budget 2022-23

Sensex Falls More Than 949 Points As Omicron Concerns Rise With Rise In Cases

Tata Motors To Hike Prices Of Commercial Vehicles From January 2022

Govt Says It Has No Plans To Boost The Cryptocurrency Sector

Inox Wind Subsidiary Proposes To Raise Funds Worth Rs 500 Crore Via IPO

Indian Energy Exchanges Registers 54% YoY Volume Growth In November

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

Reaping The Whirlwind

Reaping The Whirlwind

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

After Hitting 10% Upper Circuit On Friday, IEX Shares Fell Today. Should You Buy?

After Hitting 10% Upper Circuit On Friday, IEX Shares Fell Today. Should You Buy?

Zee Ent Shares Jumps 22% In 2 Weeks, Hits 52-Week High. Here Are All Key Details

Zee Ent Shares Jumps 22% In 2 Weeks, Hits 52-Week High. Here Are All Key Details

Shriram Properties IPO To Open On December 8. Check All The Key Details

Shriram Properties IPO To Open On December 8. Check All The Key Details

Anand Rathi IPO Subscribed 3.83 Times On Day 3. Check What Brokerage Houses Say

Anand Rathi IPO Subscribed 3.83 Times On Day 3. Check What Brokerage Houses Say

Read More from Outlook

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Putin Sends Out A Strong Message By Coming For A In-Person Meeting With PM Modi

Seema Guha / Prime Minister Modi and Vladimir Putin have a clear vision of the India-Russia relations and are unlikely to be battered by ties with third countries (China-Russia or India-US).

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Nagaland Ambush: Clamour Grows For Revocation Of AFSPA As Death Toll Touches 15

Ashutosh Sharma / Nagaland civilian killings are likely to derail the peace process at a time when New Delhi was fast-tracking talks with several political groups in the insurgency-hit region.

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Analysis: Why Dravid's Stress On Injury, Mental Health Management Will Be A Masterstroke

Soumitra Bose / Indian cricket team's new head coach Rahul Dravid is happy that new players took their opportunities in the India vs New Zealand series that the hosts won 1-0 in Mumbai.

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Article 370: Can Farooq Abdullah Save His Father Sheikh Abdullah's Political Legacy In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah paid tributes to his father Sheikh Abdullah on his birth anniversary in Srinagar.

Advertisement