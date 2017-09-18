BS-IV Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched

The Royal Enfield Himalayan made a smashing entry as the first truly affordable adventure-tourer motorcycle for the Indian market. It registered good sales initially but eventually quality issues took their toll. Royal Enfield also had to withdraw the motorcycle from the Indian market as it didn’t comply to BS-IV emission norms. After being absent from dealerships for a few months, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has made a comeback.

Royal Enfield engineers have added fuel-injection to make the Himalayan comply with BS-IV emission norms. The addition of fuel-injection system has meant that the cost of the adventure-tourer has risen by Rs 5,000. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan Fi has been priced at Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Also read GST effect on Royal Enfield bikes. According to dealership officials, that we got in touch with, the new Himalayan already has a waiting period of 2 to 3 months. Power figures of the new motorcycle are similar to the older one. The single-cylinder 411cc engine delivers 24.8PS of power, while 32Nm of peak torque is made available at 4250rpm and a 5-speed gearbox handles transmission duties.

The new fuel-injection system should result in better throttle response and mileage figures might also increase marginally. It is still available in the two paint schemes - Granite and Snow. We hope that apart from making the bike BS-IV emission norm compliant, Royal Enfield engineers would have also addressed the quality issues associated with the adventure-tourer.

