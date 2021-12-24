Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Brahmpura rejoins Akali Dal

Brahmpura was expelled from the SAD in 2018 after he raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership.

Brahmpura rejoins Akali Dal
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal with former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura (C), addresses a press conference after Brahmpura rejoined SAD. PTI Photo

Trending

Brahmpura rejoins Akali Dal
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T10:14:08+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 10:14 am

Former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party stalwart Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday.

Brahmpura was the patron of the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt). He was against an alliance or a seat-sharing arrangement between the SAD (Sanyukt) and the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in talks with former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Dhindsa to forge an alliance with their parties.

A few days ago, the saffron party announced its tie-up with Amarinder Singh's party, the Punjab Lok Congress, for the Assembly polls due early next year.

Along with Brahmpura, other SAD (Sanyukt) leaders who joined the Akali Dal included Ujjagar Singh Badaali, Mohinder Singh Hussainpur, Ravinder Singh Brahmpura -- all of whom were appointed as vice presidents of the party -- and Karnail Singh Peermohammad, who was appointed as its general secretary.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Speaking on the occasion, Brahmpura said, "I was on leave from my parent party, just the way a soldier goes on leave before rejoining his battalion."

He recalled the SAD's sacrifices for the "panth" and Punjab and said, "Now, it is our responsibility to strengthen the party. We will go from house to house to usher in a new revolution in the state."

SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal said if he had got the opportunity to become the chief minister five times, Brahmpura had a big role to play in it.

"Brahmpura sahab is an Akali and will always remain an Akali. Today, I am very happy that two brothers have joined hands again," he added. Meanwhile, the SAD demanded that a high court judge should monitor the probe into the recent cases of "sacrilege bids" in Punjab.

The party announced that it would hold a "Panthic Rosh Ikath" at the Manji Sahib in the Darbar Sahib complex in Amritsar on January 2 to protest against the police inaction in the cases.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the party's core committee, which was presided by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and attended by Parkash Singh Badal, according to a statement issued by the party.

After the meeting, Sukhbir Badal said, "Sikhs and Punjabis do not have any faith in the Congress government and its home minister. They are convinced that the government is bent upon saving those behind the heinous cases of sacrilege and does not have any interest in uncovering the conspiracy behind these incidents."

He said the government had failed to unravel the conspiracy behind the cases, despite the fact that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) handed over the man responsible for throwing the holy "Gutka Sahib" into the "sarovar" at the Golden Temple to police.

"Had this case been investigated properly, the subsequent ghastly event of December 18 in the sanctum sanctorum of the Harmandar Sahib would have been averted," the former Punjab deputy chief minister said.

An unidentified man was beaten to death for his alleged sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple on December 18.

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) BJP Punjab Assembly Elections 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

India-China Ties In Deep Freeze, Only Modi And Xi Can Now Break The Deadlock

India-China Ties In Deep Freeze, Only Modi And Xi Can Now Break The Deadlock

Seema Guha / 2022 will see more of the same in India-China ties as Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to punish India for joining the US-led effort to contain China.

Class Of 83! When Kapil’s ‘Davids’ Slayed The Goliaths Of World Cricket To Make India Believe

Class Of 83! When Kapil’s ‘Davids’ Slayed The Goliaths Of World Cricket To Make India Believe

Arijit Ghosh / India’s famous victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup against mighty West Indies at Lord’s inspired the Bollywood movie 83.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement