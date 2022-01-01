New Year 2022: Bollywood Celebs Pour In Their Wishes

2022 is finally here! As we enter the new year, here are a lot of our dearest B-Town celebs who took to their social media to wish their fans and followers. From actress Kriti Sanon to actress Neetu Kapoor to actor Suniel Shetty, there have been many B-Townies who have taken to social media to wish everyone a happy 2022.

Suniel Shetty is savouring the jungles of Madhya Pradesh. The actor shared a super adorable video of him and his wife being in a super happy mood and laughing their hearts out as they wished everyone a happy new year. Shetty wrote in the caption, “Wishing you all a year full of love and laughter … let’s learn to love ,laugh and be kind for no reason !! (sic).”

On the other hand, Sanon put up a sophisticated story on Instagram; raising a toast to 2022.

Neetu Kapoor uploaded a story with her close ones and adorned the pic with cute New Year stickers.

Here's taking a look at all the celebs wishes:

Kangana Ranaut

Ankita Lokhande

Adnan Sami

Rohit Roy

Taapsee Pannu

Gautam Rode

Ajay Devgn

Malaika Arora

Amitabh Bachchan

Krushna Abhishek

Vidya Malavade

Soha Ali Khan

Kim Sharma

Ekta Kapoor

Nick Jonas

Kunal Kemmu

Karan Johar

Shweta Tiwari

Ileana D'Cruz

Rajeev Sen

Lisa Ray

Pankhuri Awasthy

Neha Dhupia

Shilpa Shetty

Raveena Tandon

Karan Boolani

Chunky Panday

Bipasha Basu

Maanayata Dutt

Tahira Kashyap

Karisma Kapoor