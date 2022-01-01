Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
New Year 2022: Bollywood Celebs Pour In Their Wishes

As we entered 2022, many actors and actresses have taken to social media to share their wishes to their fans for a happy and prosperous new year.

New Year Wishes From Bollywood Celebs | Instagram

Prateek Sur
Prateek Sur

Prateek Sur

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 12:06 pm

2022 is finally here! As we enter the new year, here are a lot of our dearest B-Town celebs who took to their social media to wish their fans and followers. From actress Kriti Sanon to actress Neetu Kapoor to actor Suniel Shetty, there have been many B-Townies who have taken to social media to wish everyone a happy 2022.

Suniel Shetty is savouring the jungles of Madhya Pradesh. The actor shared a super adorable video of him and his wife being in a super happy mood and laughing their hearts out as they wished everyone a happy new year. Shetty wrote in the caption, “Wishing you all a year full of love and laughter … let’s learn to love ,laugh and be kind for no reason !! (sic).”

On the other hand, Sanon put up a sophisticated story on Instagram; raising a toast to 2022.

Neetu Kapoor uploaded a story with her close ones and adorned the pic with cute New Year stickers.

Here's taking a look at all the celebs wishes:

Kangana Ranaut

 
 
 
Ankita Lokhande

 
 
 
Adnan Sami

 
 
 
Rohit Roy

 
 
 
Taapsee Pannu

 
 
 
Gautam Rode

 
 
 
Ajay Devgn

 
 
 
Malaika Arora

 
 
 
Amitabh Bachchan

 
 
 
Krushna Abhishek

 
 
 
Vidya Malavade

 
 
 
Soha Ali Khan

 
 
 
Kim Sharma

 
 
 
Ekta Kapoor

 
 
 
 
 
 
Nick Jonas

 
 
 
Kunal Kemmu

 
 
 
Karan Johar

 
 
 
Shweta Tiwari

 
 
 
Ileana D'Cruz

 
 
 
Rajeev Sen

 
 
 
Lisa Ray

 
 
 
Pankhuri Awasthy

 
 
 
Neha Dhupia

 
 
 
Shilpa Shetty

 
 
 
Raveena Tandon

 
 
 
Karan Boolani

 
 
 
Chunky Panday

 
 
 
Bipasha Basu

 
 
 
Neetu Kapoor

Suniel Shetty

Kriti Sanon 

 
 
 
Maanayata Dutt

 
 
 
Tahira Kashyap

 
 
 
Karisma Kapoor

 
 
 
