09 March 2018

At Biplab Kumar Deb's Swearing-In Ceremony In Tripura Today, Special Attendance Of Former CM Manik Sarkar, PM Modi

Former chief minister Manik Sarkar was personally invited by Deb and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2018-03-09T09:45:44+0530

Biplab Kumar Deb will be sworn in as the chief minister of Tripura on Friday, officially ushering the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Left bastion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states have been invited.

"The swearing-in ceremony will be on March 9 at 10.30 am. We have sent an invitation to the Prime Minister and all the chief ministers of the BJP government. I hope Prime Minister accepts the invitation," said Deb, while addressing the media on Thursday.

Former chief minister Manik Sarkar was personally invited by Deb and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav.

Yesterday, Union minister Nitin Gadkari announced Deb as the chief minister while Jishnu Kumar Deb was named as deputy chief minister.

The announcement was made at the state guesthouse in Agartala.

Earlier in the month, the BJP and its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) scripted history in the assembly election by ending the 25-year reign of the Left Front-led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), with a two-thirds majority in the Tripura legislative assembly elections.

The BJP won 35 of the 59 seats that went to polls in Tripura, ousting the CPI(M) which won only in 17 assembly constituencies. (ANI)

Outlook Web Bureau Biplab Kumar Deb Manik Sarkar Narendra Modi Tripura BJP

