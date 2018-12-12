BJP Upset As Voters Gave Them ‘Triple Talaaq’, Says Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was quick to take a jibe at the ruling BJP after results of the assembly elections in five states.

‘No wonder the BJP is so upset today. The voters just gave them a triple talaaq,” Tharoor said in a tweet on Tuesday, in reference to Modi government’s plan to bring a law aimed at banning the practice of instant triple talaaq, which allows Muslim men to divorce their wives instantly. The “triple talaaq” signified BJP’s performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

No wonder the BJP is so upset today. The voters just gave them a triple talaaq. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 11, 2018

Speaking to media in the national capital, Tharoor said, "People are now fed up with the false speeches and statements (Jumlebaazi) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

A resurgent Congress on Tuesday made significant gains in the Assembly elections, defeating the BJP in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh.

The Assembly polls also saw the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) recording a landslide win for a second consecutive term and the Mizo National Front (MNF) scripting a spectacular victory dislodging the Congress in its last bastion in the Northeast to return to power after 10 years.

The election results of the five states are seen as a semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

