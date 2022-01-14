Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
BJP To Fight 38 Out Of 40 Seats In Goa Assembly Polls, May Name Candidates After Jan 16: Party Functionary

The BJP has been holding meetings of its core committee to finalise the names of the candidates.

BJP To Fight 38 Out Of 40 Seats In Goa Assembly Polls, May Name Candidates After Jan 16: Party Functionary
Devendra Fadnavis: Party's In-Charge For Goa Elections 2022

BJP To Fight 38 Out Of 40 Seats In Goa Assembly Polls, May Name Candidates After Jan 16: Party Functionary
2022-01-14T11:48:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 11:48 am

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently rules Goa, has decided to contest 38 out of the total 40 Assembly seats in the state, where elections will be held next month, a senior party functionary said on Friday. Talking to PTI, the office-bearer said that in two constituencies - Benaulim and Nuvem - the party will not field any candidate on its symbol.

Traditionally, people in Benaulim and Nuvem constituencies vote for non-BJP candidates. These two are Christian-dominated seats. Currently, Benaulim is represented by Churchill Alemao, who after getting elected on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket, shifted to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) last month, while Nuvem constituency is represented by Wilfred D'Sa, who had won  the last election as a Congress candidate, but later joined the ruling BJP.

"A formal announcement about the candidates would be made after January 16 when the party's parliamentary board approves the list," he said. The BJP has been holding meetings of its core committee to finalise the names of the candidates. 

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanavis, who is the party's in-charge for Goa elections, has been chairing meetings attended by BJP's state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, among others. On Thursday, Sawant had told the reporters that BJP functionaries will visit Delhi on January 15 to hold a meeting with the top brass, while the party's parliamentary board will finalise the names of candidates the next day.

The BJP is currently ruling Goa with 23 MLAs by its side as four legislators - Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha , Carlose Almeida and Pravin Zantye - resigned from the party and the House. Apart from the BJP and the Congress, several other parties, including the TMC and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), will be fighting the Goa Assembly polls to be held on February 14.

With PTI Inputs

Devendra Fadnavis Pramod Sawant Arvind Kejriwal Goa Panaji BJP Goa Assembly Election 2022 AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Assembly Elections
No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

No Forward Movement On India-China Military Commanders' Talks

Military commanders of India and China met on Wednesday for the 14th time to discuss the pullback of troops in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control.

'Mela Hobey': Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Virat Kohli and other Indian players' interesting comments were caught on stump mic after South Africa's Dean Elgar's was given not out following a DRS blooper in the third Test.

'Centre Is Saddling States With Debt': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

