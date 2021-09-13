Monday, Sep 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister
Bhupendra Patel taking oath as Gujarat Chief Minister | Video grab

Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post in Gujarat before becoming the CM. Patel's inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Trending

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T17:00:33+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 5:00 pm

BJP's surprise pick Bhupendra Patel has sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday, two days after Vijay Rupani’s exit and a year ahead of the state's assembly polls.

He is the 17th chieff minister of Gujarat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was present at the oath-taking ceremony.

Patel, a first-term MLA from the constituency of former Chief Minister and the current UP governor, Anandiben Patel,  was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday.

The party’s CM choice took many by surprise as the low-profile Patel was not seen  among the top contenders for the post.

Related Stories

Bhupendra Patel, The New Gujarat CM: Why BJP Chose Him?

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi congratulated Patel, saying he will certainly enrich Gujarat's growth trajectory. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier tweeted, “I believe that under the guidance of Narendra Modi, the state’s sustainable development will keep up its momentum,”

A BJP spokesperson said that PM Modi phoned Patel on Sunday and congratulated him.

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel  won the Ghatlodia  seat by a margin of over 1.17 lakh votes in 2017, the highest one in that poll. Ghatlodia is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Amit Shah.

Patel, a civil engineering diploma holder, has also served as the Ahmedabad municipal councillor and the chairperson of the Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority. He is also a trustee at the Patidar organisation's Sardardham and Vishwa Umiya Foundation.

With the state's Assembly polls scheduled in December 2022, the BJP is counting on Bhupendra Patel, a Patidar, to lead the party successfully. In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP won 99 out of 182 seats and Congress, 77.

The Patidars are a dominant caste lobby in Gujarat with an influential control over the electoral votes and they dominate the political economy with a high hand over education, realty and cooperative sectors.

At Sunday’s legislature party meeting, the proposal to elect Patel as the legislative party leader was moved by the outgoing CM Vijay Rupani, who resigned on Saturday, 15 months ahead of the state Assembly polls. This sudden move surprised many political observers.

Most of the 112 MLAs of the party in the 182-member Assembly were present at the meeting, BJP sources said.

Patel has never held a ministerial post, just like PM Narendra Modi, who was never a minister in Gujarat before he became the CM 20 years ago. Modi was sworn in as CM on October 7, 2001, and became an MLA on February 24, 2002, by winning the Rajkot seat bypoll.

Gujarat BJP chief C R Patil said Patel's work at the grass root-level, his hold on the cooperative sector, association with party workers and administrative abilities were among the factors that led to his elevation.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bhupendra Patel Amit Shah Narendra Modi Vijay Rupani Gujarat vijay rupani, gujarat chief minister, resignation CMs Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022 Gujarat CM National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED

AAP Hits Out At Centre, Says Party's Leaders Targeted Through ED

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

HC Extends Stay On ‘Callous’ Probe By Police In Delhi Riots Case

Shiv Sena Says Mumbai 'Safest City' For Women Amid Outrage Over Brutal Sakinaka Rape

CBI Questions West Bengal Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee In Ponzi Scam

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

With No Heavyweights In Fray, Mamata Likely To Triumph In Bhowanipur

Many Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Delhi's Sabzi Mandi Area, Rescue Operations Underway

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of University Named After Renowned Jat Figure in UP

PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of University Named After Renowned Jat Figure in UP

Goa Makes 5 Day Quarantine Mandatory For Visitors From Kerala Amid Covid-19 Surge

Goa Makes 5 Day Quarantine Mandatory For Visitors From Kerala Amid Covid-19 Surge

‘Will Forcibly Acquire Land, Who Are You To Stop?’: Himachal Minister To A Complainant

‘Will Forcibly Acquire Land, Who Are You To Stop?’: Himachal Minister To A Complainant

Pegasus Row: Centre Tells SC Matter Is Not For 'Public Discussion', Refuses To File Detailed Affidavit

Pegasus Row: Centre Tells SC Matter Is Not For 'Public Discussion', Refuses To File Detailed Affidavit

Read More from Outlook

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

BJP's Surprise Pick Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat Chief Minister

Outlook Web Desk / Bhupendra Patel is a first-term MLA and just like Narendra Modi, has never held a ministerial post before becoming CM. His inauguration was attended by Union Minister Amit Shah.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

Bhawanipur Bypoll: BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal Files Nomination Against Mamata Banerjee

A lawyer and BJP's state youth wing leader, Tibrewal is pitted against CM Mamata Banerjee, who has to get elected by November 5 to retain her chief minister's post.

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Top Office Markets; North, West lag

Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad Top Office Markets; North, West lag

Outlook Business Team / The IT hubs have benefitted from the exponential growth of the sector and affordable rentals

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/