﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Ayodhya Under Tight Security Ahead Of RSS, VHP's 'Hunkar Sabha'

Ayodhya Under Tight Security Ahead Of RSS, VHP's 'Hunkar Sabha'

The event is seen as a social gathering to garner support for the construction of the Ram Temple attempting to recreate a 1990-like movement

Outlook Web Bureau 24 November 2018
Ayodhya Under Tight Security Ahead Of RSS, VHP's 'Hunkar Sabha'
Representative Image
Ayodhya Under Tight Security Ahead Of RSS, VHP's 'Hunkar Sabha'
outlookindia.com
2018-11-24T08:16:36+0530

Ayodhya has been put under tight security ahead of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) 'Hunkar Sabha' event, scheduled for Sunday.

The force includes one ADGP, one DIG, three SSP, ten ASsPs, 21 DSsPs, 160 Inspectors, 700 Constables, 42 Companies of PAC, five companies of the RAF, ATS Commandos and drone cameras.

The 'Hunkar Sabha' event is also being orgainsed in Bengaluru. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court had on Thursday refused to allow the event to be organized in Nagpur.

It is seen as a social gathering to garner support for the construction of the Ram Temple attempting to recreate a 1990-like movement to accelerate the construction, to mount pressure on the Government.

A big push for the construction came on Tuesday, when litigant Mohammad Iqbal Ansari in the Babri Masjid case, being disputed in the country's apex court, said that he does not have any objection to an ordinance for Ram Temple construction.

On October 29, the Supreme Court had adjourned the title suit till January 2019 to fix the date of hearing in the matter. The top court adjourned the matter which challenged the Allahabad High Court ruling of 2010.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Ayodhya RSS VHP Ram Temple National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : La Liga 2018-19, Round 13 Preview: Atletico Madrid Eye Barcelona Scalp As Real Look To Continue Revival
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters