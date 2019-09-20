TVS NTorq 125 Gets Even Sportier With Race Edition

The TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition comes with both aesthetic and practicality updates.

Mechanicals remain unchanged.

Expect TVS to garner more sales this festive season with the launch of the new variant.

Just a couple of days after the teaser was released, the TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition has been launched in India at Rs 62,995 (ex-showroom Delhi). This makes the newly launched variant dearer by Rs 3000 over the disc brake-equipped model. The Race Edition comes with a new full-LED headlamp - something we always craved for in the scooter since the beginning. It also gets hazard lamp function (a segment-first feature) and new colour options with new graphics.

Interestingly, the Race Edition is just Rs 649 more than the recently launched Jupiter Grande Edition! For such a small premium, the NTorq 125 Race Edition offers a much sportier styling, fancier colour scheme and graphics, a more feature-packed instrument console and a more powerful motor.

The TVS NTorq 125 has been raking in consistent numbers in the Indian market. From May to July 2019, the scooter has recorded a sale of around 20,000+ units. Expect the sales to spice up even more come this festive season now that the Race Edition has been introduced. The NTorq 125 Race Edition goes head to head with the Aprilia SR 125, which costs Rs 74,027 (ex-Delhi). Here is TVS’ press release regarding the launch:

Press Release:

TVS Motor Company launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition

Hosur, September 19, 2019: TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today launched the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition.

The Race Edition now comes with Signature LED DRLs and LED Headlamp. Additionally, it is equipped with the Hazard lamp which can be enabled by a red-coloured hazard switch. The vibrant chequered flag graphics along with the ‘Race Edition’ emblem on the scooter accentuates the TVS Racing pedigree. The scooter comes in a splendid three tone combination of matte black, metallic black and metallic red colour.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “Since its launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers. Their love is demonstrated in huge measure on their social media handles, especially Instagram. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTORQ 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. Today, nearly 4 lakh youthful consumers are proud NTORQians and with this launch we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength. We shall also be opening pre-booking online for the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition in select cities.”

TVS NTORQ 125, India’s first Bluetooth connected scooter, stands for performance, style and technology. The scooter is paired to an exclusive application – TVS Connect and the race edition users can access special race inspired User Interface. Launched in February 2018, TVS NTORQ 125 has witnessed immense response from its target audience – Gen Z. The two-wheeler comes with the state-of-the-art CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine, that churns out 6.9kW@7500 rpm / 9.4 PS @7500 rpm and 10.5 Nm@5500 rpm.

TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition is priced at Rs. 62,995 ex-showroom, Delhi.

Source: zigwheels.com