MG Hector vs Jeep Compass: In Pics

MG has unveiled the Hector SUV in India and the first offering from MG looks promising on paper. While we have already seen how it fares against its rivals in terms of features and specs, let’s see how it looks against its rival, the Jeep Compass, in a detailed pictorial comparison.

Front:

The Hector looks modern and unconventional. Credit goes to the way its front-end is designed, with the top-mounted sleek LED DRLs which double up as dynamic LED turn indicators. Then there’s the bumper-mounted LED projector headlamps and LED fog lamps. The Compass, on the other hand, has a conventional layout for the headlamps and fog lamps. Up front sits the signature 7-slat Jeep grille flanked by bi-xenon projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The fog lamps are placed further below in the bumper in a trapezoidal housing flanking the central air dam.

Side:

The Hector is the tallest as well as the longest SUV in its class and that is quite evident when seen from the side. In comparison to the Compass, the Hector's roofline doesn't slope much, and that further makes it look larger than the Jeep. As far as styling is concerned, the Hector’s modern vibe is apparent thanks to a floating roof design. The Compass carriers forward the sober design with subtle character lines. However, it gets a dual tone colour option with a blacked-out roof, something that is missing on the Hector for now.

Wheels:

The Compass in its the top-spec variant gets 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The Hector, on the other hand, features 17-inch units.

Rear:

At the back, the Compass looks more proportionate than the Hector. Also, where the Compass’ back looks clean and simple, there is a lot going on the tail of the Hector, with that small windshield sitting above the integrated spoiler and those connected tail lamps.

Dashboard:

Where the Hector features an all-black finish inside the cabin, the Compass gets a black and white combination. First impressions of the Hector make us feel that the Compass beats it in terms of fit and finish. However, there’s no denying the fact that the Hector’s Tesla-like 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system is an attention magnet. The Compass also comes with a touchscreen but it is a considerably smaller 8.4-inch unit.

Infotainment:

The Hector is equipped with a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is the largest in the segment. The Compass, on the other hand, gets an 8.4-inch unit. However, it's not only the size of the infotainment system that gives Hector an edge over the Jeep, it is also the additional functionality.

Along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, the Hector also gets features such as navigation (powered by TomTom) with live traffic alerts, a 360-degree parking camera and AI-enabled voice recognition. The Hector’s infotainment also comes with iSMART mobile application that will allow users to control the AC, door lock/unlock, tailgate and even open and close the sunroof remotely.

Parking Brake:

Both the SUVs here are equipped with electronic parking brakes.

Instrument Cluster:

Both the SUVs come with an analogue instrument cluster with a MID. However, where the Compass features a monochrome MID, the Hector comes with a 7-inch coloured MID.

Front Seats:

Where the Compass gets white leather seats, the Hector features black leather seats. As far as features are concerned, the Compass comes with 8-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function. The Hector, on the other hand, is equipped with 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat and four-way electrically adjustable co-driver seat.

Rear Seats:

The Hector comes with reclinable rear seats while the Compass gets a fixed backrest for the second row of seats. However, both the SUVs feature 60:40 split rear seats.

Panoramic Sunroof:

Both the SUVs here are equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

Air Conditioning:

The Hector comes with a regular climate control which is operated from the touchscreen infotainment system. The Compass, on the other hand, features a dual-zone AC that can be controlled by both conventional button controls as well the infotainment system. Both the SUVs, however, are equipped with rear AC vents.

Engine:

Both the SUVs are available with a set of petrol and diesel engines. Here is a comparison.

Petrol:

Diesel:

Along with petrol and diesel engines, MG will also offer a 48V mild-hybrid option with the petrol engine. It is the first mass-market vehicle to come with a 48V hybrid system. The Hector gets regenerative braking, engine idle start/stop and E-boost.

For off-roading, the Compass comes with an option of 4WD with the diesel engine, unlike the Hector.

Pricing:

