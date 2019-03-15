March 2019 Waiting Period On Maruti Cars: When Can You Get Delivery Of Dzire, Swift, Ertiga, Baleno & Others?

Waiting period data compiled for 20 major cities across India.

Most Arena showroom models readily available in Surat; Nexa models in Chennai.

Ertiga has the longest waiting period in most cities; Punekars have to wait for 6 months.

Been eyeing a new Maruti for a while now? If yes, this information is bound to make you smile. Here’s a look at the waiting period of certain Maruti models in various major cities for you to make your buying decisions accordingly:

Updated till 11 March 2019

Maruti Swift and Dzire: The sales leaders of the mid-size hatchback and sub-compact sedan segments continue to be in consistent demand. Folks in Jaipur and Surat would have the least waiting time of nought while those in Indore, Coimbatore and Chennai could have to wait up to a month to get theirs. In other big metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Kolkata, the wait time is between one to two weeks.

Maruti Vitara Brezza: The dominant force in India’s sub-4m compact-SUV segment, the Vitara Brezza continues to enjoy a high demand and also long waiting periods. Buyers in Indore will have to wait the longest - 18 weeks - to get their hands on the Brezza while those in Surat can collect theirs immediately. For residents of Noida and Ghaziabad, the wait time is listed at eight weeks while Delhi customers will only have to wait for one week.

Maruti Celerio & Celerio X: The hatchbacks that sit above the Alto and below the Swift in Maruti’s product portfolio, the Celerio and its cladded sibling aren’t quite as popular. But the duo has a wait time of a month for buyers in Coimbatore and Chennai. However, in Jaipur, the Celerio is readily available and the Celerio X has a month-long waiting period. In larger metros like Delhi and Mumbai, the wait is just one week while it is two for residents of Bangalore and four for those in Kolkata.

Maruti Ertiga: While it may not sell as many units as the smaller models, it is still a hot product in its segment, particularly after the recent update in late-2018. The wait time for the Ertiga MPV ranges anywhere between two weeks in certain cities to six months in Pune. For buyers in Delhi, the wait time is around two months. However, parts of NCR like Noida and Ghaziabad report a wait time of just two weeks. Mumbai-kars will have to wait five months to receive their Ertiga. Meanwhile, Chennai folks will have to wait for up to one month whereas it may take as long as two weeks in Bangalore.

Maruti Baleno: The premium hatchback from Nexa was recently given a minor facelift and has a waiting time frame that ranges between three weeks in New Delhi to eight weeks in Chandigarh. For those in metro cities like Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata, the wait time is four weeks. The Baleno is the only other car in this list that is not readily available at any of the cities mentioned above.

Maruti Ignis: With no waiting time in Chennai and Jaipur, Ignis buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait for eight weeks to collect their order. The waiting time ranges between two to four weeks in other major cities.

Maruti S-Cross: The original Nexa showroom model, the S-Cross, seems to be maintaining moderate demand with waiting period not exceeding five weeks in any of the cities mentioned in the table above. Chennai buyers can get one right away while the longest wait would be for customers in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Maruti Ciaz: As the brand’s only compact sedan competitor, the Ciaz’s positioning as one of the most affordable cars in its segment helps maintain its demand. The 2018 facelift too has contributed to its recent sales numbers. The longest wait would be for buyers in Patna - one month - while those in Chennai should find it readily available. For most other cities, the wait times are similar to that of the S-Cross, ranging between two to four weeks.

Source: cardekho.com