Mahindra S201 SUV Official Name, Details To Be Revealed On December 19

The S201 will be launched by April 2019

It is based on the Ssangyong Tivoli compact SUV. Gets reworked front and rear profiles to tuck under four metres

Will rival the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon

Expected to be priced in the range of Rs 8 lakh - Rs 12 lakh

Expected to be powered by the Marazzo’s new 1.5-litre diesel engine. Will debut a brand-new petrol engine, possibly a turbocharged unit, too

Will be Mahindra third sub-4m SUV after the Quanto/NuvoSport and the TUV300

After launching the Marazzo and its flagship SUV, the Alturas G4, this year, Mahindra is gearing up to introduce the S201 sub-4m SUV (codenamed) in 2019. Expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2019, Mahindra will announce the official name and some more details of the S201 on 19 December, 2018.

The S201 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli compact SUV which is on sale in Europe and was also showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo. It will come with redesigned front and rear profiles to tuck under four metres. The Tivoli measures 4195mm in length. The cabin of the S201, which was spied a few days ago, is also borrowed from the Tivoli. The S201 is likely to feature a dual-zone climate control, multiple airbags, a sunroof, LED headlamps and alloy wheels up to 17-inches in size.

Powering the S201 will be Mahindra’s new 1.5-litre diesel engine which made its debut with the Marazzo in September 2018. Under the Marazzo’s bonnet, this engine puts out 123PS and 300Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Apart from the diesel engine, there will also be a petrol engine on offer. The petrol engine is believed to be a 1.2-litre turbocharged motor, which is expected to be shared with Ford as well. The S201 will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, the Tata Nexon as well as the upcoming Hyundai sub-4 metre suv codenamed the QXi.

Source: cardekho.com