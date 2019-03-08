Koenigsegg Jesko With Over 1600PS Revealed At Geneva!

Koenigsegg, the makers of outlandish hypercars such as the CCX, One:1 and the Agera, have showcased their latest offering - the Jesko - at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The Jesko replaces the Agera RS as the Swedish carmaker’s flagship hypercar and is by far the most powerful one to come out of its factory. Powered by a revised version of the company’s 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8, the Jesko produces 1298PS of power on regular petrol and over 1600PS on E85 biofuel. Peak torque is rated at 1500Nm at 5100rpm, of which 1000Nm is available from 2700rpm to 6170rpm! The engine is mated to a new 9-speed Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission.

Other highlights include a 180-degree flat-plane crankshaft, revised intake and larger turbos. It even gets an air-injection system (patent pending) that shoots 20 bar of air into the turbos to prevent lag. The Jesko also features advanced aerodynamics, which offers over 1000kg of downforce, and active rear-wheel steering. Koenigsegg adds that the re-designed carbon-fibre chassis has resulted in more legroom, headroom and greater visibility.

Here’s all the details you need to know about the latest hypercar from Sweden:

Engine

Koenigsegg twin turbo aluminium 5,0L V8, 4 valves per cylinder, flat-plane crankshaft, double overhead camshafts, dry sump lubrication

Compression: 8.6:1

Bore: 92 mm Stroke: 95.25 mm

Sequential, multipoint fuel injection with individual cylinder pressure sensors and back pressure sensors

Closed loop individual combustion and lambda control, twin ceramic ball bearing turbo chargers with Koenigsegg response system.

1.7 bar boost pressure (2.2 bar with E85)

Dry sump lubrication. Carbon fiber intake manifold with optimised intake tracts

Tig-welded ceramic coated 0.8 mm wall thickness inconel exhaust system manifold with merge collector

Total engine weight: 189 kg

Output

Gasoline: 955 kW (1280 hp) at 7800 rpm, redline at 8500 rpm.

E85: 1195 kW (1600 hp)

Torque: 1000 Nm from 2700 to 6170 rpm

Max torque: 1500 Nm at 5100 rpm

Transmission

Koenigsegg 9-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST)

Koenigsegg Electronic Differential (KED)

Koenigsegg Gearbox Control Module (KGCM) with Ultimate Power on Demand (UPOD)

Aerodynamics

Dynamic, active and top-mounted twin-step rear wing

Enlarged front splitter with active and independent front underbody aero inlets

Total downforce: @ 250km/h – 800 kg, @ 275km/h – 1000 kg, Maximum – 1400 kg

Chassis

Carbon fibre monocoque with aluminium honeycomb and integrated fuel tanks

Monocoque torsional rigidity: 65,000 Nm/degree

Body

Two-door, two seater with removable hardtop

Body made from pre-impregnated carbon fibre/kevlar and lightweight sandwich reinforcements

Steering

Rack and pinion power assisted steering

Active rear wheel steering

2.9 turns lock-to-lock

Turning circle: 11 metres

Suspension

Double wishbones, carbon fibre rear upper wishbones, electronically adjustable gas-hydraulic shock absorbers and pushrod-operated

Triplex dampers front and rear

Electronically adjustable ride height

Wheels

Lightweight forged aluminium wheels with centre locking

Optional Koenigsegg Aircore™ super light carbon fibre wheels with centre locking

Front: 20-inch

Rear: 21-inch

Tyres

Standard: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2

Option: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R

Front: 265/35

Rear: 325/30

Equipment

4 smart airbags

Power assisted brakes, carbon ceramic brakes with Sport ABS

KES (stability)

Digital warning and info system, tire pressure monitoring system

Koenigsegg safety cell with integrated crumple zones

Reversing camera

Detachable hardtop with lightweight roof, power windows, adjustable pedals and steering column

Front/rear hydraulic lifting system

Leather or alcantara interior with custom contrast stitching, carbon sport bucket seats with memory foam

Power steering, active rear wheel steering

Apple Carplay, digital audio system, Bluetooth, USB connection, inductive phone charging

Climate control

Digital owners manual on-board

G sensor

Alarm, Koenigsegg shield alarm fob

Roof storage bag, car cover, Koenigsegg car charger

Autoskin electro-hydraulic operation of hoods and doors

‘Bird’s eye’ view parking assistance, front and rear parking sensors, proximity protection system for automated door openings.

