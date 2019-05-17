Jeep Compass Trailhawk Reaches Dealerships

Gets black inserts on the exteriors and new bumpers.

Gets feature additions like a new MID, auto start-stop and more.

Will feature extra off-road gadgetry like a Rock mode and a low range gearbox.

Will debut the long-awaited diesel automatic combo.

Jeep’s mid-size SUV, the Compass, has almost all the right elements. Powerful engine, fun to drive and more, the Compass was an enthusiast’s choice. Despite all the goodies it gets, there was one thing missing though: a diesel-automatic combo, which left many wanting. But fret not, the carmaker will soon bring the diesel automatic in the hardcore Trailhawk variant in the month of July. However, you do not have to wait that long to know what to expect from the upcoming off-roader. We have received some spy shots of the Compass Trailhawk at a dealership. Read on to know what the new top-end Compass will bring to the table.

Does It Stand Apart?

Yes it does. For starters, all the chrome has been replaced by black inserts all around, including the badges. You also get a chunkier bumper at the front with the lower grille extending till the lowermost part of the bumper. But wait, the red tow hooks found on the International-spec variant are not visible here. Come on Jeep! What's surprising as well, is the lack of a skid plate on the bumper. Moving on, you get a blacked out section on the bonnet to reduce the glare on the windshield. At the side you’ll notice that the Trailhawk remains similar to its road-biased variant. Look closely though and you’ll find the iconic ‘TRAILRATED' badge mounted on the front fender. Also pay close attention to the wheel arches and you’ll notice that this car rides higher than its road-biased version. At the rear, things are more or less the same except for a different bumper housing the iconic red tow hook and the iconic 'TRAILHAWK' badge on the bootlid.

What’s Different On The Inside?

Well, very minor actually. For starters, it gets an all-black dashboard with black seats. The smaller MID has been replaced by a bigger colour unit. Look closely at the details and you’ll find a world map as the background on the MID. At the centre console, the off-road spec car loses out on the gloss black trim that’s found on the Limited Plus. The Jeep Active Drive Selec-Terrain system also features extra buttons. Read on to know more about them.

Any Extra Off-Road Gadgetry?

Yes sir, indeed. The Compass Trailhawk will be available as a full AWD only. It also gets an additional Rock mode apart from the four off-road modes namely -- Auto, Snow, Sand and Mud -- which were available on its regular AWD counterpart. The Trailhawk also features hill descent control, a low range gearbox and a locking rear differential to make the most of your adventure trip.

Heart Of The Matter!

The Compass will employ the same 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine as found on the regular car. This motor produces 173PS and 350Nm of torque. And while the Compass diesel uses a 6-speed stick shifter, the Trailhawk variant will get a 9-speed automatic sourced from ZF. WIth this, the Compass now gets the long-awaited diesel-automatic combo that many were waiting for.

Features On Offer?

From the car spied here, these are the features we can confirm to you right at the moment.

HID headlamps

LED pilot lamps

Multi info driver’s display

8.4-inch Jeep U Connect Infotainment System

Dual zone climate control

Electronic parking brake

Electronic Stability Control

Auto Start-Stop.

Apart from the above mentioned features, we expect the Compass Trailhawk will also feature Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof as seen on the Limited Plus variant. However the Trailhawk is also expected to feature cruise control which is not available in the lower variants.

The Jeep Compass will hit showrooms by July 2019. It is expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh more than the Limited Plus which retails at Rs 23.11 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. That is a hefty premium over the Limited Plus, so stay tuned to ZigWheels as we’ll let you know if it was worth the wait or not in our first drive review soon.

Source: zigwheels.com