Hyundai Venue To Get 1.5-Litre Diesel Engine From Kia Seltos

The 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre diesel engines currently adhere to BS4 norms.

The new 1.5-litre diesel complies with BS6 norms from day one in the Kia Seltos

The sub-4m Venue SUV will continue to get a diesel engine, once BS6 comes into play.

Engine is question is the 1.5-litre diesel engine that has been introduced with Kia Seltos.

It will be put into more Hyundai models, apart from the Venue.

With BS6 norms around the corner, most carmakers are preparing to roll out cars that adhere to the latest emission norms, latest by January 2020. That will be well in advance of the April 2020 timeline that the government has set, for all carmakers to switch from BS4 to BS6.

The Hyundai Venue, which was recently launched in India, got a 1.4-litre diesel engine that is BS4 compliant. Now if you are wondering what Hyundai is going to do with it, the Korean carmaker has already announced that they will continue to sell diesel cars in India once the BS6 norms come into play, unlike market leader Maruti who will only start selling diesel vehicles in the BS6 era, if there is a demand for it.

Hyundai’s sister brand Kia Motors recently entered the Indian market with the Seltos. The compact SUV comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, among others, which is BS6 compliant. This is the engine that Hyundai will plonk into the Venue to make its diesel version BS6 compliant.

In the Seltos, the engine makes 115PS and 250Nm. We expect that the engine will be detuned before it is offered in the Venue. The Venue’s current 1.4-litre diesel is rated at 90PS and 220Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual. It is not yet clear if Hyundai will offer an automatic transmission in this case, like Kia does in the Seltos.

The 1.5-litre diesel engine replace the 1.4-litre and 1.6-litre diesel engines that are currently present in Hyundai caCretars such as the Venue, Creta, Verna and also the Elantra. However, the state of tune will depend upon the model.

Expect the new engine in Venue to be introduced early next year.

Source: cardekho.com