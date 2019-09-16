BMW Motorrad Brought Some Two-Wheeled Eye Candies To Frankfurt

The Frankfurt Motor Show is one of the most talked-about events in the world of automobiles, especially for cars. From the Audi RS6 Avant super-wagon to the unusually attractive BMW X6 Vantablack, there were a lot of cars which stood out. But BMW didn’t just bring a really dark car and a bunch of concepts with it, the Bavarian manufacturer showcased some motorcycles as well, which made us motorcyclists quite happy.

This is the BMW Vision DC Roadster, the answer to ‘How will BMW’s future electric motorcycles look like?’

The engine bay is replaced by a vertically fitted, longitudinally oriented battery which uses protruding cooling ribs and integrated ventilators as its cooling system. Confusing, right? Well, here’s what it means.

The concept motorcycle features an aluminium milled frame and other carbon fibre and aluminium components to shed weight.

The low-set handlebars and rear set footpegs give the Vision DC Roadster a sporty roadster-esque stance.

BMW also showcased its flagship electric scooter, the C Evolution. It’s not exactly the fastest BMW two-wheeler right now, but it can do 128kmph, which is pretty good for a max-scooter.

Being a BMW, it comes with an array of features including adjustable rear suspension, four Ride Modes (Road, Eco Pro, Dynamic and Sail), reverse assist, LED rear light, and more!

It gets a fully digital TFT instrument cluster which displays several rider-focused details like tripmeter, range, charge and much more!

Being a full-sized maxi-scooter, it comes with an enormous seat, which should be comfortable enough for long-distance rides.

Apart from the electric two-wheelers, the Germans also brought a custom BMW R NineT.

The 1,170cc powerplant is the same as the standard variant. This motor belts out 110PS and 119Nm of torque, paired to a 6-speed transmission.

Apart from a custom paint job, the motorcycle is similar to the standard model.

