Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split-seat Price Revealed

The split-seat variant is on sale in only two states of India.

No mechanical changes have been made on the Pulsar 125 Neon split-seat.

The price increment is on the higher side.

Soon after the launch of the Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon, some images of the Pulsar 125 Neon split-seat variant emerged online and now we have got a hold of its pricing. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 split-seat variant has been priced at Rs 70,618, an increment of Rs 3,900 over the standard Pulsar 125 Neon. Additionally, the Pulsar 150 Neon carries a premium of just Rs 1,300 over the new bike as it has been priced at Rs 71,904 (all prices are ex-showroom, Hyderabad).

One must take note that the Pulsar 125 split-seat variant is only available in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the time being. However, Bajaj officials have informed us that based on the response the bike receives it might be made available in more states by the festive season.

To differentiate the new bike from the standard Pulsar 125 Neon, the motorcycle has been equipped with a belly pan, tank extensions, split grab rails and new graphics. The updates made on the Pulsar 125 Neon split-seat variant are limited just to the cosmetics and mechanically it remains identical to the standard motorcycle.

Powering the bike is a 124.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor producing 12PS of power and 11Nm of torque, which makes it the most powerful 125cc bike in the commuter segment. The engine is BS4 emission norm compliant and Bajaj have confirmed that the BS6 variant of the Pulsar 125 will be introduced by late 2019 or early 2020. Underpinnings of the new split-seat variant remain the same as the standard Pulsar 125 Neon.

The split-seat variant is Bajaj’s attempt to make the Pulsar 125 more premium; however a price increment of around Rs 2,500 would have been fair for the cosmetic updates. The current pricing in our opinion makes it uncomfortably close to the Pulsar 150 Neon.

