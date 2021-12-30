Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Finalise Divorce After 10 Years Of Separation

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Hollywood actor-turned-politician, and his journalist wife Maria Shriver recently have finalised their divorce, more than ten years after the proceedings began.

As reported by TMZ, the two will most likely split their assets, estimated at $400 million and the couple's divorce process took an unusually long period due to a large number of financial assets to divide and negotiate.

According to India Today, Shriver, the niece of US President John F. Kennedy filed for divorce in 2011 after Schwarzenegger completed his tenure as Governor of California and acknowledged fathering a child with the couple's housekeeper 14 years ago.

Various reports suggest that the 'Terminator' star confessed to having an affair with the family nanny, Mildred Baena, with whom he had a son in 1997, named Joseph Baena.

"After leaving the governor’s office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago," Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California from 2003 to 2011, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times

Meanwhile, the actor had already spoken up about his breakup with Shriver during an interview on ‘The Howard Stern Show.’ Talking about it the actor had said, “It’s a very tough situation for him. It’s a very tough situation for my kids. Very tough situation for my family. It was tough for everybody. But it has happened and now we have to figure it out, right?”

On their professional front, Schwarzenegger put his acting career on hold to serve two terms as governor of California. He has recently returned to acting and was seen in the ‘Terminator’ and ‘Expendables’ films. When Shriver's husband declared his candidacy for governor, she was compelled to leave her post as a journalist on the NBC show ‘Dateline’. After her ex-husband left politics, she restarted her career as a television journalist.