March 23, 2021
Google Fixes Mysterious App Crash Issue That Affected Amazon, Gmail Apps On Android Devices

Several Android users on Tuesday complained that apps like Amazon and Gmail were crashing on their mobile devices.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 March 2021
2021-03-23T18:28:19+05:30

Tech giant Google on Tuesday made an announcement stating that it has resolved the application crash issue that many Android users were reporting.

"We have resolved the issue with WebView that caused some apps on Android to crash for some users. Updating Android System WebView and Google Chrome via Google Play should now resolve the issue," Google spokesperson said.

According to Statscounter, the Android operating system global mobile phone market has a 71.9 per cent market share.

(With PTI inputs)

