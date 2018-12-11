﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Anushka And Kartik Named As India's Hottest Vegetarians

Anushka And Kartik Named As India's Hottest Vegetarians

Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan are 2018’s hottest vegetarians in India

Outlook Web Bureau 11 December 2018
Anushka And Kartik Named As India's Hottest Vegetarians
Anushka And Kartik Named As India's Hottest Vegetarians
outlookindia.com
2018-12-11T14:59:37+0530

Like every year, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) conducted a poll to decide this year’s hottest male and female vegetarians. Lakhs of votes were cast and the results are out, with Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan topping the list in 2018.

Anushka has become the first two-time female winner of the title, having previously won in 2015. The actress, who was also named PETA India's Person of the Year in 2017, recently starred in an ad campaign for PETA India, proclaiming: "I Am Anushka Sharma, and I'm a Vegetarian." Her other efforts to help animals include announcing plans to open an animal shelter near Mumbai, launching the PAWsitive campaign to raise awareness that animals suffer when people set off loud firecrackers, and successfully helping to demand a ban on cruel horse-drawn carriage rides in Mumbai.

"Going vegetarian was one of the best decisions I ever made. I have more energy, I feel healthier, and I'm so happy that no animals had to suffer for my meals," Anushka said in a statement. Kartik said it only took one video of animals suffering and dying in the meat industry to convince him to go vegetarian. "The kindest thing anybody can do for cows, pigs, chickens, and all animals is to stop eating them," he said.

Sachin Bangera, PETA's Associate Director of celebrity and public relations, said: "Anushka Sharma and Kartik Aaryan are saving animals by keeping them off their plates, and by sharing their commitment to being meat-free with the world. "Their compassion makes them as beautiful on the inside as they are on the outside, and that makes them winners in our book."

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Anushka Sharma India Vegan Activists Food Veggies & Vegetarians PETA Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India's Tour Of Australia: Record-Breaking Rishabh Pant Hails MS Dhoni As 'The Hero Of The Country'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters