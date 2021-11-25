Alleged PFI Activist Atiq Ur Rehman Sent To AIIMS From Mathura jail For Bypass Surgery

Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
The government apparently sanctioned the money a day before the hearing of Rehman’s plea on Thursday by the high court and he was sent to AIIMS on Wednesday, Anand said.

| PTI Photo

2021-11-25T11:28:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 11:28 am

On Wednesday, alleged PFI activist-cum-PhD scholar Atiq Ur Rehman who is facing terror charges and lodged in a Mathura jail, was sent to New Delhi AIIMS for bypass surgery after the money for his surgery was sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh government.

“Since the money needed for bypass surgery of Atiq Ur Rehman has been sanctioned by the govt, he has been sent to AIIMS,” Mathura Jail Superintendent Brijesh Kumar told PTI. Rahman was sent to the AIIMS a day after the Allahabad High Court, while hearing an urgent interim application by Rehman on November 23, expressed displeasure against the government for its failure in getting him admitted to AIIMS for heart surgery.

A high court bench of justices Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Subhash Vidyarthi expressed displeasure, noting that the government has failed in providing medical facilities to the petitioner despite two lower courts earlier underlining the need for urgent medical intervention for the treatment of the accused.

Despite this, no arrangement for his bypass surgery was made for two months, Rehman counsel Anand said. A fortnight after Lucknow court’s September 23 order, Rehman was sent to AIIMS, which demanded Rs 2 lakh for the surgery, following which Jail Superintendent Kumar sent the requisition to the state government.

The government apparently sanctioned the money a day before the hearing of Rehman’s plea on Thursday by the high court and he was sent to AIIMS on Wednesday, Anand said. Rehman was arrested along with alleged PFI activist-cum-Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan besides a third man, Masood Ahmad, and their driver Alam when all four were on their way to Hathras to meet the family of a gang-rape and murder victim in October 2020.

Arrested initially on the charges of apprehension of the breach of peace in the society, they were later booked on stringent charges of terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act for allegedly funding the unrest. 

-With PTI Inputs

