May 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  'Handshakes Will Be Replaced By A 'Namaste', Predicts Ajinkya Rahane

'Handshakes Will Be Replaced By A 'Namaste', Predicts Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane also emphasised on the need for enough time to train and a vaccine to fight the COVID-19 before the resumption of competitive sports

Outlook Web Bureau 06 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'Handshakes Will Be Replaced By A 'Namaste', Predicts Ajinkya Rahane
Ajinkya Rahane
File Photo
'Handshakes Will Be Replaced By A 'Namaste', Predicts Ajinkya Rahane
outlookindia.com
2020-05-06T18:17:54+0530

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, cricketers will be wary of wild celebrations and group hugs which they are so used to at the fall of wickets.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

"I think we might go back to the good old days when fielders would still stand in their designated positions after the fall of a wicket and clap. May be handshakes will be replaced by a 'Namaste'," the 31-year-old said.

Rahane also emphasised on the need for enough time to train and a vaccine to fight the COVID-19 before the resumption of competitive sports.

"...we would be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game (domestic or international).

"...I am missing my batting. But obviously, cricket should only start when we get a vaccine to fight the virus.

"But once sport resumes, you can't take anything for granted. The safety of the fans will be of utmost importance. There will be changes in lifestyle while travelling. Especially before and after the match," Rahane said during an online press conference on Wednesday.

However, he was non-committal on whether there should be a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball, a topic of debate right now.

"I would like to wait and watch. You will only get a fair idea about revised rules once play resumes."

While the sports ministry is planning a phased resumption of national camps in Olympic disciplines, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to spell out its plans on cricket.

Rahane, however, is focussing on his fitness amid the lockdown.

"I am following the chart given by our trainer. I am also doing 'free weights' at home apart from meditation," he said.

Next Story >>

Kolkata Knight Riders Keen To Explore 'The Hundred' Possibilities

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ajinkya Rahane Cricket Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos