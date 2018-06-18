After Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia Taken To Hospital, Says Arvind Kejriwal

A day after Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his deputy, Manish Sisodia, was also being shifted to hospital. Both Jain and Sisodia had been on an indefinite hunger strike at the Lieutenant Governor office for nearly a week.

"Manish Sisodia being shifted to hospital," Kejriwal said while sharing a tweet.

Manish Sisodia being shifted to hospital https://t.co/3LdQe3jG3z — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 18, 2018

Earlier, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted saying: 'AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ketone level reaches 7.4. Yesterday it was 6.4. ideally it should be zero. 2+ level is considered to be danger zone. Team of doctors reaching LG house to see him."

Meanwhile, the condition of Jain, who was hospitalised on Sunday night, is stable even as he is kept in the ICU of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

Jain was rushed to the LNJP Hospital after his health deteriorated.

Dr J C Passey, medical superintendent of LNJP Hospital said that Jain was shifted at 11.50 PM on the complaints of headache, nausea, abdomen pain, respiratory difficulties and urine retention.

These are absolute indicators for hospitalisation, said Dr Passey.

"Our team of specialists, who examined him, advised hospitalisation following which he was shifted to the ICU where necessary investigations and treatment was started instantly," the doctor said.

"He (Jain) had to be put on oxygen therapy and he felt better after he passed urine at 2.30 AM. His general condition is stable," Dr Passey said.

Passey said Jain is not taking food orally and is being given glucose, electrolytes and medication for symptomatic relief intravenously.

"Our team of specialists have examined him again today and have advised some investigations. He is likely to be kept in the ICU for the next 24 hours for observation," he said.

Last night, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal confirmed that his colleague has been hospitalised.

"Satyender Jain shifted to hospital due to his deteriorating health (sic)," he tweeted.

Kejriwal, Sisodia, Jain and Gopal Rai, have stayed put at the L-G office demanding that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end what the AAP described as their "strike" and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Jain had gone on strike on Tuesday, and his sugar level had further dipped on Saturday, even as he asserted that the AAP government will continue to fight for people of the city.

In a tweet, the minister had shared a copy of his health summary, which said, the ketone level in urine had increased to a "large amount".

"My reports. Ketones are increasing and blood sugar is constantly low. Lost 3.7 kg wt in 4 days. We will continue fighting for ppl of Delhi (sic)," he had tweeted.

On Saturday, a team of medical specialists had examined Jain and Sisodia, who is also on indefinite fast at the LG office since Wednesday.

According to the health summary, Jain's weight on June 12 was 82.7 kg while he weighed 79 kg on June 16.

