Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Maurya, an influential OBC leader, had resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Tuesday.

After 7 Years, Police Issues Arrest Warrant Against Ex-UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya | PTI

2022-01-12T20:11:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 8:11 pm

 A local court in Uttar Pradesh have issued an arrest warrant against BJP MLA Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently resigned as cabinet minister, in a seven year old case.

The case was lodged against Maurya in 2014 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Hindu gods.

The MP-MLA court Judge Yogesh Kumar Yadav issued the warrant against him after he did not attend the court hearing on Wednesday.

In 2016, an arrest warrant was issued against him in the same case which was stayed by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

Issuing the warrant, the Judge fixed January 24 as the next date of hearing.

The court had on January 6 directed Maurya to appear before it on January 12 but he did not appear, lawyer Anil Tiwari said.

( With PTI Inputs)

Swami Prasad Maurya Sultanpur (UP) Uttar Pradesh BJP Arrest UP Police FIR Hindutva
