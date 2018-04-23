The Website
23 April 2018 National Arts & Entertainment

Actor Rajpal Yadav Sentenced To 6 Months In Jail By Karkardooma Court In Cheque Bounce Case

Outlook Web Bureau
Actor Rajpal Yadav Sentenced To 6 Months In Jail By Karkardooma Court In Cheque Bounce Case
Actor Rajpal Yadav Sentenced To 6 Months In Jail By Karkardooma Court In Cheque Bounce Case
2018-04-23T16:20:19+0530

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav on Monday was sentenced to six  months in jail by Delhi's Karkardooma Court in a cheque bounce case.

On April 14, the court convicted Yadav, his wife Radha Yadav and a company in connection with the loan case.

The case dates back to 2010 when Yadav and Radha had taken a loan from a Delhi-based entrepreneur, MG Agarwal (owner of Murli Projects) for his Hindi debut directional film "Ata Pata Laapata". The businessman had filed a case against Yadav and his wife in the high court after they failed to repay him the amount. 

Earlier in 2013, Yadav was sent to Tihar Jail from December 3 to December 6 for submitting a false affidavit in the case.

In 2015, he had claimed in court that he had paid Rs 1.58 crore and has to payback Rs 3.42 crore. He had also told the court that he had got a fresh offer from a company which had agreed to take up the liablity of his loan. He had claimed that the loan would be repaid in 30 days.

The actor is known for his impeccable comic timing. He has been a part of several hit films like Bhoolbhulaiya, Partner, Hungama. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

