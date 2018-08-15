The Website
15 August 2018 Last Updated at 1:49 pm National

"At Least Not In This Lifetime": Kejriwal Refuses To Accept Ashutosh's Resignation

Outlook Web Bureau
File/Courtesy: Twitter
"At Least Not In This Lifetime": Kejriwal Refuses To Accept Ashutosh's Resignation
2018-08-15T13:49:54+0530

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal refused to accept resignation of senior party leader Ashutosh on Wednesday.

"How can we accept your resignation? No, at least not in this lifetime," he tweeted, adding "Ashutosh sir, we all love you."

 

Ashutosh had announced his resignation from the party ealier on  Wednesday, citing "very very personal reasons."

 

"Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason. Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks," he said.

The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket.

