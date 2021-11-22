Advertisement
Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

AAP Slams BJP Over Poor Swachh Rankings Of Delhi's 2 Municipal Corporations

Two of the three municipal corporations in Delhi have finished in the bottom 10 among 48 cities of the country in a specific category of the government's cleanliness survey, results for which were announced on Saturday.

AAP Slams BJP Over Poor Swachh Rankings Of Delhi's 2 Municipal Corporations
| PTI Photo

Trending

AAP Slams BJP Over Poor Swachh Rankings Of Delhi's 2 Municipal Corporations
outlookindia.com
2021-11-22T11:17:23+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 11:17 am

On Sunday, The Aam Aadmi Party hit out at the BJP over the poor rankings of Delhi's two of the three municipal corporations in the Central government's cleanliness survey, saying it has caused "embarrassment" to the people of the city.

The BJP, however, blamed the AAP government for the rankings and accused it of "denying full funds" to the municipal corporations, thus "hampering development and sanitation services".

Two of the three municipal corporations in Delhi have finished in the bottom 10 among 48 cities of the country in a specific category of the government's cleanliness survey, results for which were announced on Saturday. While the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has ranked 45, down from its 43rd position among 47 cites in the Swachh Survekshan 2020; the East Delhi corporation stood at 40th position in the 2021 survey, while the South Delhi corporation remained on 31st slot, as in the previous survey.

Related Stories

Anti-Farm Law Protest: A Detailed Account Of The Year Long Agitation That Now Is Inching Towards An End

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has marginally improved its position, as it was ranked 46th in the last survey. The three municipal corporations in Delhi, ruled by the BJP, have been ranked in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh. The survey is conducted under the aegis of the Union Ministry for Housing and Urban Affairs every year.

"In the Swachhata Rankings of the central government, all the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations have failed miserably. They have not even been able to make it to the list of top 20 cities," the AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told a press conference. He alleged that the Delhi BJP has "embarrassed" the people of the city because of the poor ranking of the municipal corporations.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

"The BJP has no right to remain at the helm of affairs at the municipal corporations if it cannot fulfil its basic responsibility of keeping Delhi clean," Bharadwaj added. In a statement, the Delhi BJP accepted that the ranking of the civic bodies in the sanitation survey was not "satisfactory" but asked what cooperation has the AAP government extended to the municipal corporations to improve "sanitation standards" in the city.

The BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that "denial of full funds" under the fifth Delhi Finance Commission and "withholding of funds" under third and fourth DFCs recommendation is affecting the Delhi municipal corporations' development and sanitation maintenance services.

"Today, municipal corporations do not have money to bring new sanitation workers even as half of the posts in sanitation department are lying vacant. There is no money to buy sanitation machines," he said. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk BJP New Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Delhi Government Swachh Bharat Swachch Bharat Mission
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

The Art Of Adoption: A Series Of Illustrations From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

The Hope, Joy And Challenge Of Adoption

The Hope, Joy And Challenge Of Adoption

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Adoption Rackets Prey On Unsuspecting People Desperate For Children

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Adoption scams flourish in India as gangs collude with officials to target people seeking children.

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Never Wanted To Become A Star: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Lachmi Deb Roy / The Bollywood star says he doesn't believe in competing with anybody but himself, and doesn’t want to become a star but be recognised for his craft.

IND Vs NZ: In COVID Times Eden Fans Cock-A-Hoop

IND Vs NZ: In COVID Times Eden Fans Cock-A-Hoop

Koushik Paul / The India vs New Zealand third T20 at Eden on Sunday has come like whiff of fresh air in the City of Joy. The last time Kolkata hosted a T20I was in 2018.

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Adopting, The Light & The Black: Why Some Couples Avoid Adoption

Kushal Poddar / Some couples think adopting a child equals a tacit admission—we can’t procreate on our own.

Advertisement