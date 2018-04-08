The Website
08 April 2018 Society

75-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death In UP Allegedly For Protesting Over Less Ration

The woman, Aasi, had gone to bring ration from the fair price shop and she objected to being given less ration.
Outlook Web Bureau
Illustration
2018-04-08T14:10:56+0530

A 75-year-old woman was beaten to death here allegedly by a fair price shop owner after she objected to being given less ration, police said today.

The incident took place last evening at Firazabad village.

The police have registered a case against three people, including the shop's owner Naseem, on a complaint by the woman's son, Bhura, Circle Officer (CO) Md Rizwan said.

The other accused in the case are Shamim and Janu. No body has been arrested yet, he said.

The woman, Aasi, had gone to bring ration from the fair price shop and she objected to being given less ration. The accused confronted her and she was beaten to death by them, according to the FIR.

Tension prevailed in the village following the incident and people refused to handover the body to police for several hours.

The body was later sent for post mortem, the officer said.

(PTI)

