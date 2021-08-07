Two-Storey Building Collapse In Northeast Delhi Injures Three People

August 07, 2021
Outlook Web Desk 07 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:32 pm
Representational Image
PTI
A  two-storey building collapse in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Saturday left three people injured who were taken to a hospital, police said.

Police hasn't ruled out the possibility of another person still being buried under the debris.

According to fire department officials, a call was received around 1.30 pm about the house collapse in an auto market in Nand Nagri, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The building which collapsed had shops on the ground floor. One person was taken out by the public and another was rescued by Delhi Fire Services officials, DFS Director Atul Garg said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to say he was monitoring the situation.

"This accident of house collapse is very sad. All possible help is being provided for relief and rescue. I am continuously monitoring the incident through the district administration," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The police said the house was owned by Dhani Ram, who was living there with his family.

The injured, Dhani Ram (65), his wife Anaro Devi (65) and Rajkumar (64), have been shifted to GTB hospital. There is a possibility that one more person may still be under the debris, a senior police officer said.

The search operation is still underway, officials said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

